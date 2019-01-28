It’s not quite the Pikes Peak Hill Climb, but for Monument Cub Scouts and their families, Pinewood Derby Day is an exciting racing event, and the cars go downhill.
Cub Master and veteran Don Murphy hosted the first Pinewood Derby in Manhattan Beach, Calif., in 1953. His 10-year-old son was too young to participate in the Soap Box Derby, so Murphy created the Pinewood Derby, building a small car out of a block of wood with his son. The idea caught on and developed into racing events that spread across the country. Now 66 years later, they are still going strong.
Cub Scout Pack 17 in Monument carried on the tradition at the Lewis-Palmer Middle School Cafeteria on Saturday. The 50-year-old Pack 17 is the oldest in the Monument area, and on a cold and windy day, more than 75 people crowded into the cafeteria to view the races.
Cory Cooper, a Pack 17 Cub Master, explained that the event teaches focus and working towards a goal, not to mention encourages creativity and friendly competition. Racers start with a standard Pinewood Derby kit that includes a rectangular block of pine, four wheels and four “axles” (small nails). With the help of an “akela” or adult leader — mostly parents and grandparents — the Cub Scouts design a car plan, then cut, carve and sand the block and paint their creation. There are many physical restrictions on the car design, and since the heavier the car the faster it goes, maximum weight is five ounces. To make the cars heavier and faster, contestants add objects like pennies and fishing weights to the design. Other restrictions are placed on the vehicle length, width, height, ground clearance and wheel base.
The tracks are standardized at about 20 feet long and look like an over-sized Hot Wheels track set, dropping the cars from an elevated position to ground level where they hurtle towards the checkered flag. Tracks come complete with a digital board that displays placement at the finish line and records the time. Time and placements are displayed on a projected computer screen for the audience.
The event began with the Pledge of Allegiance and a welcome and introduction from the Pack Master. Racers were grouped by age and by Cub Scout Groups or Dens with names like Bear, Wolf and Tiger Dens. Two special categories were added: the Open class is for cars designed by other family members so they can join the fun, and the Really Open class voids physical restrictions for cars.
Scoring rules are as follows:
• Placement from each race is determined by the time for each car.
• To account for possible lane differences, each car is rotated through each of the four lanes in the four heats.
• Placement for each Den is determined by the sum of the three best heat times for a car, with the slowest time being thrown out.
The event ended with an awards ceremony for the racers and a raffle drawing for door prizes donated by the local Advance Auto Parts and Les Schwab Tire Center.
For information, go to beascout.org.