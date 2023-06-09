The Colorado Springs Police Department is seeking additional information and victims of a licensed professional counselor who has allegedly been engaging in illegal sexual conduct.

Detectives arrested Monument resident Jeffery Erickson, 51, on June 5 after they say an investigation determined he had engaged in the illegal behavior with “at least one of his clients.” He faces charges of sexual assault on a client by a psychotherapist.

Detectives are seeking additional information on potential unreported incidents and say they believe there could be more victims, according to a news release. Those who have been or know somebody who has been a victim or inappropriately approached by Erickson are encouraged to call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.