The Town of Monument officially recognized a handful of staff changes to its police and public works departments.

The Town of Monument Town Council had its regular meeting June 19 at town hall where two police department officers were officially promoted to the rank of corporal. In addition, council members were introduced to the town’s new assistant public works director.

Monument police corporals Joshua Marks and Rachael Braaten have both been performing the duties of their rank for almost a year. Police Chief Patrick Regan said while the two officers have been performing the duties of the rank already, they have not yet received the official promotion or credit for it.

“One of things I wanted to do when I got here was make sure they got the credit for both doing a fantastic job," Regan said. "I really couldn't ask for any more out of them.”

Regan said the rank structure in the MPD for officers begins at corporal before moving to sergeant. While corporals perform the same duties as sergeants, the rank is more of a leadership training ground for department officers.

“We're just always looking for ways to expand leadership training opportunities and these two pretty much exemplify what we’re looking for,” Regan said.

Cpl. Marks thanked his fellow officers and said they are inspiration for performing the duties.

“Why be a leader if you can’t be a leader for them,” Marks said.

He also thanked the community’s support of Braaten and himself over the five years they have been with the Monument police force.

“We’ve gone through a lot of changes and to have a lot of people that still invest in us at this level to help us become the next commanders, chiefs and lieutenants, that means a lot,” Braaten said.

Braaten also thanked the officers on the road who show them “a lot of grace” while they are still learning.

Among the new faces of town staff, Jeremy Weinberg was introduced by the public works director Tom Tharnish to the council as his latest assistant director of public works. Tharnish said Weinberg has about as much experience as the director has with modern roads and other facets of public works.

“He’s a great asset to our team and he’s there to help and shape our department,” Tharnish said.

A native of Colorado, Weinberg looks forward to the opportunity of the position and hopes he can learn as much as he can offer the department and the town, he said.

Town manager Mike Foreman pointed out Weinberg was brought out to look at some of the town’s drainage issues and flooding with the amount of recent rain and hail storms, of which has been a concern for town staff. Weinberg and others examined a problem drain along Old Denver Road which is failing. Foreman said Weinberg immediately crawled into the drain, took measurements and provided a solution for the problem, which will come before the council for funding at a later date.