A complaint filed with the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission and was without merit, according to the official response from members of the Town of Monument Town Council

The council had its regular meeting Sept. 5 at town hall in Monument where it reviewed a resolution which would serve as its official response to a recent complaint filed with the IEC, which contained numerous allegations that call into question actions by various town personnel.

Prior to discussion of the resolution, the council went into executive session on the matter. Mayor Mitch LaKind stated a potential conflict of interest earlier in the meeting on the matter and excused himself from the remainder of the meeting, including executive session and discussion of and any action towards the resolution.

After the executive session, town attorney Bob Cole said the vast majority of the ethics complaint was already dismissed by the IEC.

“I would just note that under its rules, it’s only able to dismiss complaints without a hearing when those complaints are frivolous,” Cole said. “Although it didn’t say the complaint was substantially frivolous for most of its allegations, I think that’s the effect of that ruling.”

The commission also directed a response to be filed on the two allegations in the complaint, Cole said. One of the allegations was that LaKind improperly attempted to influence town council members in February, March and April on the matter in which he had a personal, private interest. There were also allegations relating to the mayor’s possible conflict of interest at the April 11, 2023 meeting of the town council.

Cole said both allegations refer to the consideration and ultimate determination by the council to approve the payment of a legal invoice to Sherman & Howard for legal work performed and invoiced and was for the benefit of the town.

Although the resolution was open for discussion, it went on to note the IEC complaint was an effort to harass and embarrass the council, the town and its officials and detracts from providing services to the public. The council believes there is no merit to the allegations and it was meant as an attempt to influence them.

Cole noted the resolution states under the Colorado Intergovernmental Immunity Act, when there’s matters of liability that involve tort claims, the town has an obligation to defend its personnel, elected officials, appointed officials and employees.

“The state legislature has found that’s important because otherwise there are excessive financial burdens on the taxpayers,” Cole said. “And that defending your personnel in order to have people willing to take elected office, appointed office and employment with the town.”

The proposed resolution intended to show the council wished to extend those concepts to a response on the ethics matter, he said. The substantive portions of the resolutions indicate the council would be approving the expenditure of town funds to pay for a response to the complaint.

The resolution went on to state the interests of the mayor and the interests of the town are aligned and it’s appropriate to utilize the same counsel as long as both parties sign an appropriate waiver of any conflict of interest.

When asked by councilmember Kenneth Kimple, Cole said he believed a response would need to be filed by Sept. 21 but would confirm.

Councilman Marco Fiorito said he was in favor of approving the resolution and asked for town staff to eventually report the accumulated taxpayer dollars spent to defend itself against matters leading up to and including the IEC complaint.

“I think the town deserves to know how much money we’re spending in defending something that has no merit,” Fiorito said. “I would just like to point out to everyone, for the record, I think adopting this sets the tone, as Mr. Cole said, to anybody that wants to in the future run for local office, which is hard enough, but also wants to be in the business of town staff and appointing employees who are working up the ranks.

“We are going to defend you to the very end, to the hilt because you are doing the town’s business and helping this town. We will defend you especially against baseless accusations and innuendo which have no merit.”

Kimple echoed the statement and added he found it “appalling” some individuals who did not manage to be reelected last November continue to make accusations and allegations about the conduct of the Town Council.

“They can keep coming at us, but it will not make us take our eye off the ball of what the town needs,” Kimple said. “We are still going to conduct business and what needs to be looked at to bring the town into the future and future needs. I ask the other council members not to be discouraged but be invigorated by this.”

“I think it’s a shame that these individuals keep trying to find another avenue that has already been 90 percent dismissed and now something frivolous that some folks just can’t let go for some reason.”

Speaking for himself as a council member, Jim Romanello said there was absolutely no influence or coercion on him at all in any manner regarding the matters in the complaint. As far as the April 11 meeting mentioned, Romanello could not see anything that was improper about it at all, he said.

Council member Laura Kronick said the members of the council come from different backgrounds and different mindsets and still came to the same conclusion. She also said she was not coerced in any way and nothing inappropriate happened.

“I would love to have the head of this snake cut off at some point if there’s any way to do it,” Kronick said. “This might be it. That would be lovely. I’m all for whatever it takes to get this over, done, finished.”

Mayor Pro Tem Steve King said with what has been dismissed from the complaint, what remains comes down to whether or not the other council members were coerced in their decision to pay the legal invoice for Sherman & Howard. It was determined by council the costs involved in town matters would remain on the invoice and costs related to personal matters would be removed, he said.

“I was not coerced in any way,” King said. “That was the appropriate thing to do, and what the town attorney recommended, and that’s why I’m assuming everybody here voted that way.”

The resolution passed 6-0.