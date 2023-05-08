The Midtown Collection at Monument Junction plan and final plat have been approved after a rocky run through the development approval process.

The Monument Town Council had its regular meeting May 1 at town hall where it approved the preliminary/final Planned Unit Development (PUD) for Midtown Collection at Monument Junction Filing No. 1 by a 7-2 vote.

The property’s development plan has been a subject of much scrutiny between the town’s planning commission and council. But at the May 1 meeting, after almost three hours of presentation and discussion, the majority of the town council decided to hang its hat on the legal advice from the interim town attorney and approve the ordinance 7-2, with councilmembers Kenneth Kimple and Sana Abbott voting no.

The Midtown Collection at Monument Junction is located at the southwest portion of the Monument Junction community. The project area is on 21.7 acres with proposed use being single family detached homes on 16.9 acres, with a community park and stormwater drainage on 4.8 acres. The density for the development was just under eight dwelling units per acre for a total 129 proposed units.

In lieu of a park dedication, 6.28 acres would be given to open space. Impact development money to the school district would total more than $230,000. As they did during the Planning Commission review of the PUD, town staff recommended approval since the plan was “generally consistent with the Comprehensive Plan.” However, planner Jeff Liljegren, who made the initial presentation of the application to the council, went over in detail the comments made by the Planning Commission during its hearing on April 12, when the group recommended denial.

Liljegren also noted the town attorney had reviewed Monument Municipal Code 18.03.430. the attorney’s interpretation was that the code prevents the town council from amending or requiring the owner to amend the sketch plan after it had previously been approved.

Andrea Barlow of NES Inc. made the presentation on behalf of the applicant, Classic Homes, as Classic Homes CEO Doug Stimple was also on hand to answer questions.

“[Midtown Collection] is certainly the last piece of the residential jigsaw of this development. There are a couple lots that are commercial that are still to come forward and the mixed-use area,” Barlow said.

With the sketch plan having approved a maximum 745 residential units for the entirety of Monument Junction, the final approved plan reduced the residential net acreage and density, increased commercial acreage and increased open space, Barlow said. While the planning commission’s reasoning for denial also mentioned residential did not have as high a financial benefit to the town than commercial, Barlow noted local jurisdictions are able to apply a sales tax on internet based retail sales and persons new in town would be putting money into the local economy as well.

“I think you’re selling residential short if you don’t think there will be a generation of sales tax,” Barlow. “The town is going to achieve fiscal benefits from this development, the project Monument Junction, much sooner and for a much longer period which accumulates than any commercial if it were to be rezoned or changed.”

Barlow also noted the land in question sat undeveloped for years while zoned for commercial use for years.

After the council asked questions regarding the traffic study for the development and demands, the definitions of mixed-use, and any options for workforce-priced housing, planning commissioner Danny Ours chimed in during the public comment portion of the hearing.

“The commission looks at the whole needs of the community, and that sketch plan has changed since 2020 and that was the reason for our denial,” Ours said.

“It does not meet the definition of mixed-use at all,” former Monument trustee Greg Coopman also said spoke during public comment. “But there does need to be regard given to the fact that we may very well be faced with having to deal with the errors and misinterpretations and the green lights of our previous boards.”

Barlow countered Coopman’s comments, since city staff had already stated the development had met comprehensive plan requirements.

“Whichever way you cut it, it is a mixed-use development,” she said. “The previous board did approve the sketch plan based on its compliance with the comprehensive plan.”

After a motion to approve the PUD was on the floor, councilman Steve King said he was on the Planning Commission in 2020 when the sketch plan was approved and noted he had voted against it.

“I think it’s too dense, but they were granted certain rights and those rights trump my feelings,” King said before voting yes. “According to our town attorney, we are in a place right now where we have to assume what the staff has stated as being in substantial compliance, even though I may not agree.”

Councilwoman Laura Kronick said that on the advice of the town attorney she was voting yes “for the sake of the town.”

Kimple voted against approval, with the reasoning of not having a traffic study to review at the time and feeling there are major issues with the development and the development of Jackson Creek Parkway, as well as the same concerns raised by the planning commission.

Abbott, the other no vote, also expressed a concern for the traffic along Jackson Creek Pkwy which is already congested, and she felt the PUD did not meet Monument Municipal Code, she said.

After the ordinance to approve the PUD passed, the follow up resolution to approve the same development’s final plat was also approved by a 5-2 vote.