MONUMENT • After having to take a pause of its construction, Monument’s new water tank should be back on track this spring and completed in October.

The Town of Monument Town Council had its regular meeting March 20 at town hall where it approved a resolution to authorize a $100,000 change order to the construction of the town’s new 2-million gallon water tank and its contractor Preload Inc., as the clock ticks down on its existing one.

After many meetings with the contractor’s senior staff regarding changes made to the timeline late last year, and the repairing of county road access, the cost of the tank escalated associated with delays, materials and fuel.

Public works director Tom Tharnish said town staff and the contractor negotiated a $100,000 change order. The town’s clock is ticking down for being able to use its one existing water tank. Tharnish said the state’s sanitary survey of the entire water system, performed every three years, determined a couple months ago the existing water tank was flagged as having “significant deficiency,” Tharnish said.

“We’re in a little bit of a bind,” he said. “This means it’s not going to last much longer, so this tank is very important to us that we get it completed and the pipelines to carry the water from the tank to the town will be completed towards the end of May, barring any other delays.”

The contractor was on task to pour the concrete pad for the tank late last year and follow up with its concrete walls this spring. However, Tharnish said this was a risk the tank’s foundation integrity the town was not willing to take. Instead, the town aimed to have the pad and the walls both performed in the spring when ground conditions were optimal, and put construction off until then.

“We want all the concrete at one time like a normal tank would be built instead of two sections that are spread out six months apart,” Tharnish said.

The completion date for the tank is now anticipated to be the end of October, Tharnish said. However, it may be able to get completed a few weeks earlier depending on weather between now and then.

Town manager Mike Foreman said the timeline stretched further as the contractor expected to have approvals from El Paso County and the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department which were also delayed a few months. This also contributed to the town having to make the decision last year to hold off construction and not pour concrete so close to winter. He also noted the contractor’s original bid was also $700,000 less than the second closest bid.

“Our current tank is in excess of 50 years old, so they do have a long lifespan if they are constructed properly,” Tharnish said.

The site has been excavated somewhat but additional excavation for the pad to sit two feet lower is needed for a 2-million gallon tank. Will Kroger of Forsgren Associates said the concrete pad with shot treating must be poured and allowed to set during a consistent outside temperature of 40 degrees or greater, without overnight freezing.

“I think we’re in dire straits for a tank and we need to get this tank in as quickly as possible,” Mayor pro tem Steve King said prior to voting in favor of the resolution. “I would hope they could speed this up a little bit so that we don’t end up losing our only tank for the west side.”

The resolution passed 6-0.

New town clerk

Among other developments, Town Council was introduced to the newly hired town clerk, Kyle Anderson, who began work on March 13. He replaces Laura Hogan.

Anderson is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a graduate of Ohio State University. He also graduated from Capital University Law School in Columbus, Ohio. He is the father of five children.

“Kyle is a great addition to our team and we look forward to using his talents here for the citizens of Monument,” Foreman said.

Anderson said he was excited about working with the town and its residents as it continues to grow. He appreciates the opportunity to serve the residents of Monument, he said.

“My background as a lawyer has taught me how to analyze a situation or set of facts that may create a set of circumstances for the residents of Monument, and finding a resolution to solve the problem,” Anderson said. “My experience has also prepared me to be able to interface with the residents of Monument and communicate the needs of the town.”