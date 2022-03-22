MONUMENT • The town Board of Trustees was set to review the recently drafted supplemental design standards to the town’s land use code this week.
Efforts to create a draft to amend the land use code with supplemental design standards have been underway by the town’s planning department since the start of the year, but planning director Meggan Herington, who will be vacating the position, says the staff had hit a wall in the drafting process she hoped to create.
Herington looked to the board for direction during the presentation’s portion of its March 14 meeting. Seeking stakeholder input to create a supplemental design standards draft, Herington said staff had a meeting last January, which was attended by two trustees, as well as developers and three representative citizens. After that, only one citizen provided input before a draft of the land code use amendment was posted on the town’s website.
Herington said outside of the one person’s feedback, staff was only able to collect input from developers and landowners, in the case of the Falcon Commerce Center as well as the industrial area north of Baptist Road, which stated they would rather negotiate design standards after submitting a Preliminary PUD plan for each individual property rather than have supplemental land use standards as an umbrella.
The planning director said she was at a loss to move the efforts forward with the minimal feedback she had at the time.
“Without any input from others, we are putting a draft together that is basically just picking fruit from a tree,” Herington said. “It’s really at the discretion of the board how you want to handle the next steps.”
Trustee Ron Stephens questioned whether the town needs to update its comprehensive plan, possibly its land use code. Cost of doing so was also discussed while reviewing options. The board was in agreement that some sort of protection for the town was still needed and citizens were looking for the board to do something to that effect.
Herington noted an update to the town’s comprehensive plan merely established a vision for the future, but amendments to the land use code would provide present and future planning department staff the tools to execute specific design standards for future development.
After further discussion, the board decided to review the amendment as drafted during a special March 21 work session so planning staff could develop a new direction on what to bring forward for consideration.
Later, during general public comment, Town of Monument Home Rule Charter Commission chairman Steve King chimed in on the efforts to create an amendment for the land use code and said he agreed with Herington that establishing supplemental design standards was the most effective avenue to help establish limits over an update to the comprehensive plan.
“I wouldn’t want to change the comprehensive plan and I wouldn’t want to throw out the code either,” King said. “But plenty of municipalities do code amendments with design stands, and that’s the road we were heading down, and that’s the path that I think we need to take.”
He also noted if the trustees felt confused on the development and land use process to imagine how confused citizens may be as well. Later in the meeting, Mayor Don Wilson asked planning staff to revive its Development 101 resources, a short-term education program for citizens and town leadership regarding the municipality’s development process. King said if public input was needed, he could make sure the town gets it, but the reason citizens do not show up to stakeholder meetings might be confusion about the process.
“I can get people to show up if you want people to show up,” King said.
Among other business, the board approved the annexation of 1.48 acres known as unaddressed North Front Street, commonly known as Limbach Park, into town limits. The land was deeded to the town by the Union Pacific Railroad Co., but was within unincorporated El Paso County, and the zoning of which was unknown. The board also approved to zone the acres as Public, designated for public or quasi-public property and structures.
In addition, the board approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the other regional partners involved in the El Paso County Loop Project to bring renewable water assets on the south end of the county to those with rights to it on the north end of the county, including Monument. An MOU is required of an agency when funding includes an explicit non-financial collaboration with partnering organizations and it provides documentation noting the agencies involved have coordinated and consulted their grant activities.
Director of Public Works Tom Tharnish said this was the first step in the process as far as establishing a defined group which represents the four regional partners involved in the project and aids grant funding efforts as opportunities become available.
“I think it’s a long time coming,” Stephens said. “This will add to our portfolio of renewable water resources which we desperately need and will not be demanding as much on our well water. I think its a positive move in the right direction.”
Mayor Wilson agreed with Stephens, and said the partnership is cost-effective for the community and the “right way to go.”