Remember the good old days when you got sick and could simply call or visit a doctor for help?
Dr. Jamie Glover, who practices out of Glover Family Medicine in Monument, is reviving that special doctor-patient relationship by offering a service called Direct Primary Care (DPC).
Glover, an Air Force Academy graduate, opened her clinic about two years ago, citing Monument’s familiar and strategic location as a reason to settle in the Tri-Lakes area. Since opening, Glover Family Medicine has grown every month and has a current patient panel of about 350 members. In 2019, Glover will add a medical assistant and part-time licensed nurse to her clinic staff. She expects to eventually bring another doctor on as partner.
Glover described DPC as a direct relationship between a patient and a physician that bypasses third party interference of insurance companies and copays. The Direct Primary Care Coalition (DPCC) defines DPC as “a membership-based alternative payment model in which patients, employers or health plans pay primary care providers in flat, simple periodic fees directly for unlimited access to primary care and prevention services in a medical home environment.”
At Glover’s clinic, members pay a monthly fee that ranges from $65 to $95 a month depending on age. For families, each child is an additional $15 per month. Members are provided unlimited doctor visits that include phone or video consults and emails. Other costs are at a transparent wholesale rate to patients. For example, for a routine physical, the typical lab tests for blood count, cholesterol levels, and other tests are sent to a lab for results. The lab cost for the patient is only an additional $20. For a biopsy mole removal the services are free, but may include other costs for needs like medication. The additional fees are structured just to cover the costs to the clinic. For customers who do have insurance, the clinic can coordinate billing for outside services to insurance when desirable.
Glover suggested patients carry some kind of catastrophic health plan like Health Shares to cover emergency services and a Health Savings Account (HSA) to help cover “middle of the road” expenditures. She also said about 75 percent of medical services can be handled with the DPC model.
According to Glover, patients and primary care physicians were unhappy with the current “assembly line” system. With DPC, doctors can more effectively get to know their patients and their specific needs.
“By removing the third party, health care becomes more simple, affordable and accessible, driven by relationships not production,” she said. “We can talk about all issues of concern to the patient not just preventive care.”
High overhead costs of insurance claims have made things challenging for primary care specialists, Glover said. Many clinics need to hire additional staff just to process claims, even for simple procedures. According to Glover, medical insurance should follow the auto insurance model: we don’t file car insurance claims for routine maintenance like oil changes and tire rotations, so why should we when it comes to health care?
Other DPC clinics in Colorado Springs include Alpenglow Family Medicine and Pine Ridge Family Medicine. Dr. Dave Rogers at Alpenglow is a former colleague of Glover’s and has also adopted the DPC model. The local clinics collaborate, which helps them negotiate good rates with outside vendors like testing labs. Colorado is one of the top states for DPC clinics. To find a clinic near you visit dpcfrontier.com/mapper.
For more information, visit gloverfamilymedicine.com and dpcare.org, or call Glover Family Medicine at 344-2789.