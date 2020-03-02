Many church-based groups look to make a difference in their community, but they are rarely recognized for their efforts at a national level.
The Tri-Lakes United Methodist Church’s Emergency Preparedness Group received such recognition Feb. 22 at the church in Monument as the recipient of the 2020 Wildfire Mitigation Award from the National Fire Protection Agency and its partners. The award was only one of three being awarded nationally this year.
The Wildfire Mitigation Award is a national recognition co-sponsored by the National Association of State Foresters, the International Association of Fire Chiefs, the USDA Forest Service and the National Fire Protection Association. In a ceremony at the church, the award was presented to the church’s Emergency Preparedness Group by Megan Fitzgerald-McGowan, the NFPA education program coordinator.
“The national wildfire mitigation award recognizes the efforts of organizations and individuals who have implemented successful and sustainable wildfire mitigation projects on the ground in their community,” Fitzgerald-McGowan said.
The church’s Emergency Preparedness Group is a collection of volunteers whose work in wildfire mitigation has made a tremendous impact on residents recovering from the 2013 Black Forest Fire, helping residents in the community renovate their properties into defensible spaces and move on from the disaster with resilience, Fitzgerald-McGowan said.
The EPG was born after the 2012 Waldo Canyon Fire, when church members wanted to respond to the disaster’s devastating effects. Leaders Andre Moutin and Lisa Hatfield gathered a group of initial volunteers to attend Community Emergency Response Team training that November as a first step.
When the Black Forest Fire raged the following year, just miles from the church, EPG members sought additional training to help residents from that disaster recover from “black” damage and/or reduce the hazard of fire on their properties with “green” mitigation.
“We saw the devastating impact that fire had on the families and communities out there. We had spoken to families who lost their houses,” Moutin said. “We started to see neighbors start to meet neighbors. We met some people who had lived next door to each other for years and never met once. We were seeing introductions in the street and that flabbergasted us.
“Now we can see the impact. We encourage neighbors to meet each before disaster happens, so if one does occur, they know who needs help and can deliver help to each other.”
Fitzgerald-McGowan said the group has not only been effective in helping residents with evacuation planning, creating defensible spaces and emergency preparedness but for the past six years, it has increased a sense of community among residents — key to sustainable mitigation efforts.
Initially, the Emergency Preparedness Group initially wanted to work in a disaster response capacity, but the group realized it didn’t have the availability, training or skill set to make it their wheelhouse, Moutin said. Although volunteers will still aid post-fire restoration, they wanted to tie its mission into general community preparedness, he said.
“This award is important to us because it shows how a small group can have an impact on an entire neighborhood,” Moutin said. “It gives us validation when we go out and work with the professionals, they recognize this work, and we know it’s all on the right track.”
Since the EPG’s inception in 2012, it has organized and/or conducted 48 mitigation workdays assisting over 30 individual homeowners and provided support to three neighborhood wood-chipping days to help about 60 more homeowners, EPG public information officer John Rickman said. The work was done in 10 neighborhoods in El Paso County, including Black Forest, Woodmoor, Palmer Lake, Colorado Estates, Cascade, Ute Pass, Walden, Wissler Ranch, and southern Douglas County and Red Rock Ranch, which is now one of seven National Fire Protection Association Sites of Excellence.
“A lot of churches do different things to serve the community. I think this is a unique snapshot of what can be done when crisis meets opportunity,” said the Rev. Bob Kaylor, the church’s lead pastor, whose wife also volunteers with the preparedness group.
“I was excited to see how our team started to take the long view and look at how you can prevent disaster rather than just respond to it.”