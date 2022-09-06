MONUMENT • After breaking ground on an accessible community park five months ago at Trinity Lutheran Church, the first phase of the newly christened park is now open to the public.
A grand opening celebration for Trinity Community Park was held Aug. 27, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, food trucks, emergency vehicles, face-painting, games, ice cream and raffles, as members of the community attended to enjoy the new facility and playground equipment.
Trinity Community Park team lead Tamara Schwarz said the celebration was a huge success, with hundreds of children and adults in attendance. While families were able to enjoy the first phase of the facility, they also were provided information about Phase 2.
The now open Phase 1 of the park, located on chuch grounds at 17750 Knollwood Drive, includes a playground with a swingset, tire swing, Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant swing, toddler swing, spring toy and large climbing structure. It is also designed for people of all abilities in the surrounding community to have a safe and accessible place to play outdoors. The park was funded by the members of the church, and 100% of the labor came from the work of volunteers.
The second phase of the park will be a fully ADA-compliant park which will be fully inclusive to promote diversity and unity. It will include more features that will be accommodating to those with disabilities, such as accessible walkways, ramps, surfacing, swings, a wheelchair accessible merry-go-round, unity teeter totter, rocking cozy cocoon and sensory equipment designed to allow everyone to enjoy and share the benefits of physical, sensory and social play.
According to the ADA, an accessible playground should contain an accessible path from the parking lot to the edge of the play area, an accessible path from the edge of the play area to its equipment, plus specific surfacing. A person also needs to be able to access the equipment by transferring out of his or her mobility device or directly access the play structure while in their mobility device.
Schwarz said the closest facility with the items in the proposed Phase 2 of the park is over 50 miles away. The 2020 Census found hundreds of Monument residents under the age of 65 have serious disabilities, and according to Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, the closet universally accessible public playground to Monument is over 10 miles away.
“There is a huge need in El Paso County for a fully accessible, diverse and unifying playground where everyone can play together,” she said.
When Trinity Lutheran Church first opened in 1985, it was surrounded by farmland. Presently, the property is surrounded by subdivisions and homes, with more to come from the nearby Monument Junction development. The nearest public park is almost two miles away and requires crossing Highway 105. There is no ADA-compliant park in the area, Schwarz said.
“Thirty years ago, Trinity’s neighbors were cows and the only kids using the church playground were kids that went to the church,” Schwarz said. “The landscape of the church is very different now. It sits amongst five housing developments and many of the kids were using the original dated playground. It served its purpose and it was time to tear it down.”
Almost three decades ago, she explained, two families lost very young children and they built the original playground in remembrance of the children they lost. That playground had to be torn down as it became a safety hazard due to its age.
The parking lot of the property, however, has becom a gathering space for neighborhood children riding bikes and scooters.
Given the church has several acres of land available, project organizers decided an accessible playground suitable for all abilities would be the best use for it.
Joined by a few others, Schwarz stood in front of the congregation with a dream to build a new playground — one the entire neighborhood could use, she said.
Ground was broken during a chilly ceremony March 9. The church congregation raised over $50,000, and with over 50 volunteers to help with the construction of Phase 1, a general contractor and a civil engineer donated their time and equipment as well to make the phase a reality. Involved in bringing the project to life were Ehrhardt Construction, Infinite Disposal, Big R, the Town of Monument, Tri-Lakes Printing and the Arneson Foundation.
It took approximately two months to research the equipment and order it in December so it could be shipped in the spring.
“The housing developments we are near do not have a playground like we visioned,” Schwarz said. “So it was a natural idea to have it open for everyone to use. Trinity Lutheran Church’s motto is ‘Open hands with open hearts for everyone,’ and everyone should be welcome to the playground.”
As the Trinity Community Park team started researching the equipment necessary for Phase 1, it became clear there was also equipment available for people with physical disabilities and those who are developmentally disabled.
“I called two of my friends who have disabled children and asked where they take their kids, and both said they do not take their kids to a park because there is not any equipment for them,” Schwarz said. “This broke my heart.”
Schwarz said when the playground volunteer team discussed the matter, it unanimously came to the conclusion it must proceed to build a second phase which creates a place fully inclusive, diverse and unifying. They are seeking $350,000 for the completion of Phase 2 through grants as well as corporate, small business and private funding.
The Trinity Community Park team expects to secure funding for Phase 2 by December, she said, so they can order equipment to arrive next spring. With that, they plan to begin construction next summer.
With Phase 2 still on the horizon, completing Phase 1 of the park has already filled the hearts of its organizers, Schwarz said.
“Watching the kids play at Trinity Community Park every day warms our hearts and is exciting to see,” she said. “There is nothing better than to see kids having fun, laughter and joyful noises. Every child should have the chance to experience this.”