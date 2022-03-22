MONUMENT • When a church’s outdated playground required replacing, parishioners realized that unused church property could fill a bigger need.
Trinity Lutheran Church held a groundbreaking ceremony March 9 at 17750 Knollwood Drive, where an accessible playground comprised of a swing set, toddler swing and climbing structures will be installed.
An accessible playground allows children, with or without disabilities, to be able to use various playground equipment. Also, it invites parents, caregivers and siblings with disabilities into the play area to supervise children or participate in the fun.
The lack of an accessible playground in the Tri-Lakes region inspired the project. Also, the church parking lot, surrounded by housing with no nearby playground or outdoor recreational space, had evolved into a hangout for skateboarders and neighborhood kids.
Parishioner Tamara Schwarz learned that the closest universally accessible public playground is more than 10 miles from Monument. “The pandemic has taught us how important it is for kids to have a safe, healthy outdoor facility,” Schwarz said in a press release.
Lead Pastor Mike Vinson said he believes the original playground was built in the early 2000s. He and the Balk and Schwarz families discussed replacing the playground with sturdier, updated equipment with parishioners who agreed to help with the project.
“The old playground, which was located on the east side of the property, was old and out of use. I suggested to some leaders that we take it down and begin to think about what a new play area might look like. We had it fenced off and then had it taken apart/removed with the help of a local Boy Scout troop,” Vinson said.
In less than two weeks, church members helped raise more than $50,000 to begin planning for an accessible playground in the new area on the West side of the property and order equipment. “The majority (of funds) is going to the community playground, but a small portion is also going to fix the back patio, with it also connected to the safety our public welcomes,” Vinson said.
Equipment will begin arriving next month. Phase 1 of the project will use 100% volunteer labor and is planned to include a playground comprised of a swing set, tire swing, an ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act)-compliant swing, toddler swing, spring toy and a large climbing structure. This first phase will also include a wheelchair-friendly walking path for people of all ages, including senior citizens.
The church will pursue grants and other funding for Phase 2, a fully ADA-compliant park and playground to include walkways, ramps and surfacing, accessible swings, elevated tables, a wheelchair-accessible trail, a wheelchair-accessible merry go round and sensory equipment. Completion is expected by early this summer.
“The congregation is very excited about this project and, in late April, we will all be taking part in a community build led by a general contractor Kurt Ehrhardt and civil engineer, Erik Sell, members of the congregation donating their time to coordinate the build,” Vinson said.
“This community playground has two phases as we work to make it a truly fully inclusive ADA-compliant playground. Beyond that, we currently do not have any future public builds/projects but the Holy Spirit could tell us otherwise.” Schwarz added, “We are dedicated to this project, and to the children of today and tomorrow.”
Trinity Lutheran continues to work toward how it can best connect with the wider community, Vinson said, adding that watching children gather in the parking lot is inspiring.
“Two families came forward with a challenge to the congregation and it grew from there. The Holy Spirit jumped in and took it all over. That’s the vision of community we want to help build,” Vinson said.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be announced for a future date.