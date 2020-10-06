Boy Scout Troop 17 recently participated in a “space day” as a part of the requirements to earn the Space Exploration merit badge.
The troop, which meets at St. Peter Catholic Church in Monument, spent Sept. 12 learning about space, hearing from a veteran astronaut, seeing space videos and participating in space activities.
Former NASA astronaut Ronald M. Sega, PhD, was the guest speaker. He became an astronaut in 1991 and is a veteran of two space flights (STS-60 in 1994 and STS-76 in 1996). Sega, who has logged over 420 hours in space, presented an interactive lecture about his space missions, the experiments he conducted and the technical aspects of space travel.
The Scouts not only had opportunity to meet and ask questions of an astronaut but also received an autographed photo collage of Sega to commemorate the occasion.
Thomas Silva, a Troop 17 parent, had the Scouts participate in several hands on activities that focused on space exploration. The daylong affair ended with the Scouts launching their homemade water bottle rockets.
The Scouts were privileged to hold the event at the newly completed building, the Parish Ministry Center at St. Peter Catholic Church.