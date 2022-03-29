Elliot, 7, of Monument, center in purple jersey, is joined by his Colorado Rampage hockey team, Lewis-Palmer High School hockey players and a crowd of supporters behind them, during a Wish Week event celebrating the local youth March 12 at Monument Ice Rinks. Elliot was selected as the celebrated child for Palmer Ridge High School’s participation in Make-A-Wish Colorado’s Kids for Wish Kids campaign. PRHS Wish Week culminated in a hockey game between Elliot’s Rampage team and the Rangers.