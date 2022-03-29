MONUMENT • Make-A-Wish Colorado and Tri-Lakes area high school students recently helped one local boy achieve dreams that included playing hockey against the Lewis-Palmer Rangers hockey, participating a pep rally and securing a camper for his family.
Elliot, 7, of Monument, who continues his battle with leukemia, was this year’s honoree of Palmer Ridge High School student council’s Wish Week.
As part of Make-A-Wish Colorado’s Kids for Wish Kids campaign, this endeavor celebrates a child fighting to overcome a critical illness. Honored Make-A-Wish children are usually selected after being referred to by their social worker, doctor or a family member. Honorees have to be between the ages of 2.5-18 and have a critical illness, not necessarily a terminal illness.
Wish Week at PRHS is organized by students under the guidance of an advisor.
Elliot’s Wish Week culminated with a hockey game between his hockey team, the Colorado Rampage, and the Lewis-Palmer High School Rangers hockey team March 12 at Monument Ice Rinks.
“Elliot is very, very sweet,” said PRHS student council philanthropic chair Cora Goodwin. “He loves the color red, ‘Star Wars,’ hockey and fishing. He’s a little bit shy, but as soon as he got on the ice to play with his team and the hockey boys, he definitely opened up. It was really special planning his Wish Week.”
The Palmer Ridge student council, upon hearing that Elliot loves hockey and plays with the Rampage, the idea for a hockey night fundraiser, including a free skate, immediately came up.
Organizing the hockey game proved to be the most challenging, Goodwin said. Despite Monument Ice Rinks donating the ice time for the event, because of the business’ busy schedule, the date and time for the hockey game wasn’t decided until a week before.
“I’m very thankful we were able to do that, because everyone — especially Elliot — really loved it,” Goodwin said. “I’ve never seen him smile so big, and I hope that memory of everyone cheering when he scored a goal or skated through a giant poster with his name on it is something he’ll remember. It’s something special I’ll always remember, and it’ll always be special to me. Seeing Elliot’s team and the L-P team playing each other was heartwarming.”
Another big wish was made by Elliot, an outdoor enthusiast along with his family, was for camper for them to be able to take fishing trips. That wish was granted last week, during the school’s spring break, when PRHS student council was able to present a camper to the family.
Goodwin said this year’s fundraising efforts included two restaurant nights, at Costa Vida and Mod Pizza respectively, for which Make-A-Wish Colorado benefited 20% of each nights’ proceeds, the ice hockey/free skate night, and a “Miracle Minute,” during the traditional PRHS Wish Week assembly where council collected donations totaling $2,300 in the span of one minute. In addition, the student council also set up a donations webpage which collected $8,000.
With the accumulated donation channels, Goodwin said Palmer Ridge was able to break its previous fundraising record of $12,000 by totaling $18,500. This was $3,500 beyond their goal for 2022.
Goodwin said she feels this was such a success in part because last year’s efforts had to operate during COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, and this year’s events proved to be much easier. Last year, because of pandemic gathering rules, Wish Week had to forgo the assembly.
“I’m truly, genuinely amazed at the amount we raised,” Goodwin said. “Something like this only seemed possible in my happiest dreams, and I’m incredibly grateful to the student body and Monument community. I’d love to say a ginormous thank you to everyone who donated. They made that week the special Wish Week it was.”
Approximately 125 schools around Colorado participated in the 2021 Kids for Wish Kids campaign, helping to raise $975,000. Donations made from fundraising efforts like those at PRHS help Make-A-Wish Colorado grant wishes to 450 Colorado children battling critical illnesses and waiting for their wish. Founded as one of the first Make-A-Wish chapters in 1983, Make-A-Wish Colorado has granted over 5,785 wishes to children across the state.
“Some doctors prescribe wishes as part of treatment because it can help children get better,” Goodwin said. “With the money we raised, many more kids in Colorado are going to have their wishes granted, all thanks to the community.”