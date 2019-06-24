Monument residents will see a change in their water bills starting in September.
The town board of trustees voted to raise town water prices at its June 17 meeting. The ordinance proposal, which passed 4-2, aims to cover operation and maintenance costs and will increase water rates over five years.
“By setting a five-year plan, it lays the groundwork to get all of our goals accomplished,” public works director Thomas Tharnish said. “The rate structure is made to cover what those expected costs will be in five years.”
Tharnish noted that the increase will help build a new reserve fund over the next few years.
“Right now I don’t have a reserve fund; I have a line item in the budget,” he said. “It changes every year — sometimes I get $100,000, sometimes I get $20,000, and that’s no way to ensure that if a well goes down. If I have to change a well pump and motor it runs about $80-85,000.”
The new water rate structure will increase the Town of Monument’s overall water price by 10 percent, or roughly $4.25 per month on the average water bill. Residents will now be charged by price per gallon instead of price per thousand gallons.
Tharnish said the residents he had heard from received the news well, especially the new price per gallon structure, which he believes will drive water conservation.
“People are going to get their bills now, and they’re going to know they used 2,722 gallons and see what they’re bill is,” he said. “Every time they run their dishwasher, it’s a dime. They can make lifestyle changes to conserve.”
This was the first time in three-and-a-half years that the Town of Monument raised water rates. In 2016, the proposal included a five-year plan, but the board voted to freeze the rates at the first year. According to Tharnish, it was because of this freeze that a lot of projects didn’t happen. The board considered whether the new structure was too costly.
“I’m in support of a water rate increase,” said trustee Greg Coopman. “We are responsible to provide safe and equitable water, and I think this proposal provides that. But my concern is with the fact that it’s not our responsibility to take more than we need.”
Coopman suggested adding a requirement that the board annually review the rates instead of setting an automatic five-year increase, because the government can’t predict what costs will be in five years.
“I’m not comfortable taking the numbers and saying six years from now these are the rates unless the board revisits it every year,” he said.
Ultimately, the board passed the ordinance with the requirement that they review it yearly.
Also during the meeting, El Paso County information technology director Jeff Eckhart and HR Green representative Dave Zelenok presented a compiled report of broadband access in El Paso County. The report revealed that a significant part of the urban regions of the county do not have broadband internet.