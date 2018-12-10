Winter is on its way, but it appears the deep freeze at Monument’s town hall is over. Jim Romanello was sworn into office as the newest member of the Monument Board of Trustees during the town hall meeting Dec. 3. Romanello voted “yes” to appoint Pamela Smith as town treasurer, resolving a personnel issue that gridlocked the board members for nearly seven months.
The board is now complete with all seven of its members. The six members were locked in a 3-3 split on a range of development and personnel matters.
Smith and other key staff members faced job uncertainty beginning in May when three board members voted not to reappoint them to their positions. This decision ultimately left Monument without a town attorney for a time. The board filled this vacant position last week when it unanimously appointed Joseph Rivera of the Colorado law firm Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud LLP.
Romanello was the deciding swing vote in appointing Smith to her former position as town treasurer at last week’s meeting. In an interview with The Tribune in November, Romanello said he disagreed with the decision to not reappoint Smith and the other employees.
“That was not the right thing to do from a morale standpoint,” he said in the interview. “We need to get our morale back and get people working. People shouldn’t feel like they’re under a gavel or under threat of being fired.”
Romanello won the Nov. 6 election with 42 percent of the vote and will serve until the next regular election in April 2020.
Prior to Romanello being elected, the gridlocked board stalled the decision over Smith’s reappointment for months. Board member Ron Stephens, who voted to appoint Smith, said this delay was unnecessary.
“I think we’ve been delaying this appointment for way too long,” Stephens said at the Dec. 3 meeting. “It’s time to stop delaying and move forward.”
Board members are considering hiring a temporary town manager while it looks for a permanent solution. The board fired former Town Manager Chris Lowe in June following a personnel dispute between Lowe and Police Chief Jacob Shirk. The Town of Monument paid Lowe a settlement of $115,000 because he was fired without clear cause.
Aside from filling key staff positions, the board handled the usual town business. The board voted unanimously to approve the Town’s budget for 2019. The budget includes funding for a new public works facility and hiring new police officers.
“We need significant changes in staffing levels with our police department as this community continues to grow,” said board member Greg Coopman.
Shirk has said that his police department needs new officers to cover a growing population and to address spikes in criminal activity. Coopman said the board will revisit the budget as staffing issues arise.
“Everybody understands the growth that’s happening and the need for those additional officers,” Coopman said.
The Town must submit its budget to El Paso County by Saturday.