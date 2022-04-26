MONUMENT • The town’s first Home Rule Charter is on its way to the November 2022 ballot.
The Monument Board of Trustees was presented the results of the municipality’s first Home Rule Charter during its April 18 meeting developed by the town Home Rule Charter Commission.
The board voted to approve a resolution which refers to registered electors of the town a ballot question to adopt the proposed Home Rule Charter and set the ballot title for the November election.
The legal aspects of the proposed Home Rule Charter rule were presented by the commission’s legal counsel Kathryn Sellars, while the bulk of the charter was highlighted by Home Rule Charter Commission Chair Steve King.
Sellars noted the presentation triggers the two requirements from the Board of Trustees — to refer the matter to voters and set the ballot question — and action on the resolution for the first time was not discretionary.
The Home Rule Charter was developed by nine members of the commission who were elected in November to draft a proposed charter in an effort to switch the municipality’s form of government from Statutory Rule to Home Rule.
“This was not the work of one or a few,” King said. “There were many long evenings working through disagreements, but in the end I think we have a product that meets the needs of the Monument citizens. Our goal is to protect the rights of Monument citizens and do whatever we could to help the town run more efficiently.”
King said the commission members, all Monument citizens, came to the table with different backgrounds and worked closely with Sellars’ guidance to address legal aspects of the charter and received feedback from town staff. The goal was not to take away power from the town’s elected leaders, but rather limit the power of the town’s government in the same manner the Constitution limits the power of the federal government, he said.
In fact, King noted in some cases, the proposed charter increases the power of elected officials and aspires to allow the town to collect revenue seamlessly as possible. In the process, the commission reviewed numerous charters and statutes from other Home Rule municipalities.
The proposed charter redefines elected trustees as council members as a matter of procedure, since the Home Rule form of government for the Town of Monument is “starting a new journey together,” King said. However, Monument would maintain its “Town” status and not change to a “City” to maintain its small-town community brand.
The U.S. Constitution, the State of Colorado Constitution and the Bill of Rights protections are reinforced in the charter, prohibiting elected officials from restricting them in any way.
The charter also defines representative districts for the Town of Monument to be represented by council members. It calls for two council members from each district. One district involves the portion of Monument west of I-25 and east of I-25 north of Higby Road. The other district is defined as east of I-25 south of Higby Road. King said the populations between the two districts are fairly even. The districts could be adjusted as populations change over time, he said.
The town council will have seven members total, two from each district, two at-large members and an at-large mayor.
Although the charter commission did not write a Code of Conduct for council members, the charter requires a Code of Conduct to be established by the new town council if and once the Home Rule Charter is approved by voters. It would then be a requirement of each town council in the future for each election cycle.
The charter requires all council members to attend its meetings. It calls for a limit on the number of meetings a council member can miss or face disciplinary action from the council.
Emergency ordinances are also restricted, since they do not require a public hearing. The charter also restricts eminent domain. which would not be allowed to be used for economic gain but rather used strictly for “community good.” Any and all future town managers must reside in the Town of Monument and are required to do so within six months of being hired to the position if he or she does not already.
The positions of the town clerk and town treasurer are appointed positions by council, which they are required to do after each election cycle. However, King said the commission felt this can be a scary prospect for persons serving in those positions relying on a 4-3 vote to maintain their employment. With this in mind, the charter calls for those positions to become town employees under the observation and supervision of the town manager.
“This also works in the favor of the council, because if the town manager can’t control his staff then the remedy is to eliminate the town manager,” King said. “But if that position is appointed, and if that person doesn’t do their job, then it shouldn’t fall back on the town manager. We wanted to have it where it was a better position for the employee and also under one roof so to speak.”
Land sales are also restricted by the charter as far as property that’s dedicated to the town. This land would not be able to be sold to a developer and must be used for “public good,” such as a public park.
The charter calls for the responsibilities of the town’s Board of Adjustment to be absorbed by the Planning Commission, since positions on the adjustment board are difficult to fill, King said. The Planning Commission would also act as the Board of Adjustment.
Also, council members and planning commissioners would not be allowed to abstain from a vote, with the exception of having a conflict of interest. The charter also eliminates collective bargaining and striking, so town employees including members of the police department would not be able to strike.
It would be required the town’s financial audit be performed by a different entity every three years to ensure there isn’t any collusion, and in hopes any issues will be resolved quickly and not take years to figure out and resolve, King said.
He said the commission attempted to not to be too restrictive. Any future changes to the charter, after voter approval, would require an amendment which would also require voter approval.
Sellars also noted the town’s Comprehensive Plan and the proposed Home Rule Charter are two separate guides for the municipality and do not overlap.
Among questions from trustees, Mayor Don Wilson noted the charter calls for council members to vacate another member’s seat on the council if that member is censured twice. That member would be removed from office. Wilson asked the legality of such a disciplinary action. Sellars said the charter allows the municipality to set these kinds of qualifications and standards.
Trustee Darcy Schoening asked why the charter requires citizens to be at least 22 years of age to serve as a council member as well as an increased requirement to have been a Monument resident for two years.
King noted other charters the commission examined called for the minimum age to be 25, and determining an appropriate minimum age involved an “entire night of conversation.” King diverted to Home Rule Commissioner Matt Brunk to provide more insight on the minimum age decision. Brunk cited the minimum age requirements to serve as an elected official in several positions in both state and federal governments and also noted the charter calls for a much lower age restriction and most.
“We settled on 22 because the belief is that you can get an education and have a higher education at 22,” Brunk said. “We do believe there should be a level of responsibility and a level of maturity.”
As for the length of residence to qualify as a council member, King said the reasoning behind the two-year residency requirement to run for city council ensures the candidate has lived in the town for one full year outside of an election year
Schoening said she didn’t understand how the commission could take it into its hands what “should be left up to the voters to decide.”
She took issue with an 18-year-old citizen being mature enough to serve in the U.S. military, but not considered mature enough to serve in local government.
She added she had problems including her name on the approval of setting the charter’s ballot title
“You took that away from them,” she said. “I find that to be highly inappropriate and highly disenfranchising to people who want to run for public service.”
Sellars noted nothing has been taken out of the hands of the voters, because it’s the voters who would be approving or disapproving the proposed charter in the next election. Also, while the Board of Trustees could weigh in on the charter’s merits, setting the ballot question and title was a special process and in this instance was not at the board’s discretion to decide not to do it.
Trustee Mitch LaKind said he also was not a fan of the minimum age restriction, but after discussion understood where the commission was coming from when establishing it.
The Board of Trustees approved the resolution 5-1, with Schoening voting against.
Wilson later thanked the commission for the work involved with drafting the town’s first charter.
“You guys were elected to make these decisions, and though this board may not agree with all those decisions, that was your prerogative,” the mayor said.
“We live in a representative government where we elect people to make these decisions for us, and you guys have done a great job putting this together.”
The full and final proposed Home Rule Charter is available on the Town of Monument’s website, tomgov.com.