MONUMENT • The town board of trustees appointed Redmond Ramos to fill the vacancy on the board left by previous trustee Laurie Clark during its regular meeting May 2. Ramos fills the term that runs through the next regular election.
Ramos, a Marine veteran and California native, spoke to the board prior to the appointment and said he was excited for the opportunity to continue to serve his community once again. Ramos served as a Navy Corpsman combat medic with the Marines for just over five years.
During his time in the Marines, Ramos was deployed twice. On second deployment to Afghanistan in 2011, he was rendering aid to an injured Marine when Ramos stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED) which eventually cost him his left leg.
“My biggest concern was whether I was going to be able to serve again,” Ramos said. “Service is incredibly important for myself and my entire family, and being there in the hospital I felt worthless and felt like that might not be possible anymore.”
Through his recovery, Ramos said he learned a lot about resiliency and a person could still serve a community in many other ways.
“When I was younger, service meant military. It meant the police. It meant firefighters. It meant teaching,” he said. “When I came out of my situation, I realized there’s a lot of other ways to serve, and although I’m sure the police chief would love to have a Robocop on his team, it’s not the way I’m imagining serving our community right now.”
After leaving the military, Ramos spent a couple years performing medical training for combat medics and Marines who were active duty. He went on to do volunteer work for a hospice center and has worked as a motivational speaker and Realtor. Ramos, who competed on the CBS reality show “The Amazing Race” in 2017, placing fourth, said it would be an honor to be appointed to the board of trustees as his next way to serve the community.
Among other actions from the board, trustees passed an ordinance to acquire property from the Colorado Department of Transportation presently being used by the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce. The property is located on Highway 105 in Monument just south of Jarrito Loco, and was previously used as a “park and ride.” CDOT had agreed to convey the property to the town for $10 and approval would allow Monument to take ownership of the parcel.
With ownership, the town would be able to beautify the parcel with landscaping. The ordinance also called for the Tri-Lakes Chamber to continue to use it for its existing Visitor’s Center and meeting house.
The south end of the parcel includes an easement of which Monument would not have ownership, but Town Manager Mike Foreman said staff would clarify that they would be allowed to still landscape and maintain that portion of it.
“This is something that myself and the chamber have worked on for multiple years,” Mayor Don Wilson said. “I give credit to our CDOT regional director. He’s a local guy and he understood the need and reasoning behind it. I think we can make this property appealing to the town instead of what it has been.”
The trustees also approved awarding a contract to Watt’s Leasing and Upfitting for three Ford Explorers for the Monument Police Department.
Despite the 18-month delay on delivery, the cost of the police interceptors were still within $1,000 of what the department budgeted for it, said Cmdr. John Lupton.
Lupton said the delay is due to certain parts for the upgrading of the vehicles to become police cruisers not being available due to pandemic restrictions and shipping delays. The resolution was for a four-year lease on the vehicles to help the police department catch up with its need of cruisers for its expanding roster of officers.
Additionally, the board approved a resolution to award a contract to Concrete Experts LLC for a new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalk project along Beacon Lite Road from the skate park almost to Second Street. Director of Public Works Tom Tharnish said the resolution would approve the $337,637 for the project from capital improvement funds. However, $243,000 is reimbursed by Community Development Block Grant funding, which would return the funds back into capital improvement.
Mayor Wilson thanked Tharnish for the department’s efforts to improve the town’s sidewalks and ADA compliance. He said he’s received positive feedback from citizens pleased to see upgrades to areas of town which were not pedestrian friendly.