MONUMENT • A developer’s plans to develop six warehouses south of the intersection of Colorado 105 and Interstate 25 would have required the creation of a commercial metropolitan district in Monument. However, as word of the scope of those plans spread on social media in the past several weeks, hundreds of residents rallied in opposition.
Carmel, Ind.-based Becknell Industrial’s early plans to build the warehouses east of Old Denver Road ultimately foiled the creation of a commercial metropolitan district after dozens of residents spoke against the project for hours at an Aug. 16 meeting of the Monument Board of Trustees.
Following a change of venue when Town Hall couldn’t hold them all earlier in the month, hundreds of residents filled Family of Christ Lutheran Church to hear about a proposed service plan for the Conexus Commercial Metropolitan District, which would have encompassed 169 acres east of Old Denver Road.
Drawing most of the public opposition were early plans for the Alpine Distribution Center, an industrial park proposed on about 80 acres of the land that would house six warehouses ranging in size from 69,000 square feet to 335,000 square feet, meeting documents show. The plan was denied on a 6-0 vote.
Plans for the distribution center are still in the early stages and have only gone through one review by town staff, Monument Planning Director Meggan Herington said. The plans have not formally come before trustees for consideration and last week’s meeting was to discuss the proposed service plan for the Conexus Commercial Metropolitan District.
Herington also told trustees approving the metro district service plan did not imply approval of any future projects on the land.
But residents said it was premature for trustees to approve a service plan for a commercial metro district before first approving detailed, specific projects.
“This is putting the cart before the horse,” former Monument trustee Greg Coopman said.
Residents also said plans seem to have changed since trustees approved the second and third phases of the Conexus development’s plan last year. In September, trustees approved rezoning 146 acres of the property to allow for mixed use development, including light industrial, commercial, civic, office and high- and medium-density residential, meeting documents show.
During that meeting, planners with Schuck Communities and NES Inc. told the board of trustees planned uses for the property included mixed use that was “more compatible with the town,” including parks and a picnic area.
Becknell Industrial’s plans to develop six warehouses on the property don’t fit that land use, residents said.
“We were told uses on this land would include amenities like mini-golf, horseback riding and gazebos,” resident Sarah Dahl said. “I don’t see the amenities coming in there that we would want to see to create the metro district at this time.”
Residents and trustees also said the commercial district didn’t meet all requirements for approval. Specifically, applicant Conexus LLC did not prove there was a need for the proposed district’s service nor that it could adequately finance needed improvements in the district, they argued.
The district would have issued $32 million in debt, including about $22 million for upgrades to sewer and water infrastructure as well as drainage, curbs, gutter, paving and sidewalks. Developers planned to charge each future property owner special district taxes to finance the debt.
Brock Chapman with Schuck Communities, representing Conexus LLC, said during the meeting metro districts “rarely” provide all the debt to finance improvements, pulling also from land sale proceeds, equity and other debts to close the gaps. “What you’re seeing is infrastructure improvements that are backed into what we think the best amount of mills are,” Chapman said.
Chapman said the service plan for the metro district was tailored to the existing approve land use for the Conexus development phases 2 and 3, which were approved by the town planning commission and ultimately the board of trustees last September.
Chapman also said he did not know when the development plan was going to be resubmitted.
“The assessed values they presented didn’t match their financials,” Trustee Mitch LaKind said, when interviewed by phone the day after the meeting. “I’d rather see more accurate numbers — what the firm costs are to develop — versus speculative numbers. When you submit a service plan before any other (land use) plans, that’s what you’re using, speculative numbers.”
LaKind during the meeting had asked Chapman to explain a $10 million shortfall found in the breakdown of financials of the service plan as well as why the plan calls for structures taking up 1.2 million square feet of the land while it has only been approved to use one million. Chapman answered the service plan allows for some flexibility.
Resident Jeremy Feranti noted the traffic study for the land’s rezoning last year had a vehicle count of 10,000 vehicles coming in and out of the development within 10 hours. However, the study states the number of vehicles but not a classification of vehicles. He added other points as to why the service plan does not meet criteria for approval.
Former trustee Greg Coopman urged the board to at least table the voting to ensure the review of the service plan is done properly. “This application gives the applicant’s opinion, but it doesn’t present facts or evidence,” he said. “[The board is] given a legal authority to stop this tonight. We must have evidence or we must disapprove.”
Stephens said with the kind of issues the development could create, it would be a burden on the town.
Trustee Ron Stephens said back in September he began asking questions about the proposed industrial park fitting the metro district’s plan, including how many semi-trucks would be coming in and out of the Alpine Distribution Center.
Stephens said another concern was with the improvement to Old Denver Road to allow for such possible heavy traffic, bike lanes would have to be removed. Trustee Laurie Clark said given how much people who live in Monument love their bike lanes, she couldn’t see the town ever agreeing to remove them.
“It makes me think there was previous knowledge of the land use,” Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Elliott said. “We don’t really know if the service plan is going to be suitable. When I think about what could be coming down the road, regardless of approving the service plan or not, anything that has to do with semi trucks does not meet the comprehensive plan.”
LaKind told the applicant he felt they did a disservice to themselves to have representatives of NES Inc. present a preliminary sketch plan of a mixed-use development last September involving “rainbows and puppy dogs” and pitch something it had no intention of developing.
Clark and Trustee Jim Romanello also urged the board to vote against the service plan.
Stephens voted to disapprove the resolution to which Clark seconded. The board’s vote not to approve was unanimous.
Reached last week for additional comment, Herington said the applicant for the Alpine Distribution Center has gone through a 30-day review gathering comments from external agencies including El Paso County and Tri-Lakes MonumentFfire Protection District. A review letter involving those comments has been sent to the applicant.
“The letter is now in the hands of the developer and they are amending the development. It has not yet been resubmitted to town staff,” Herington said. “The plan is not complete or anywhere close to being through the review process, and there is no staff recommendation on the use of the land.”