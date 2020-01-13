At the Monument Board of Trustees’ Jan. 6 first regular meeting of the new year, it approved two resolutions to remain aligned with state statutes for municipalities.
The first was a resolution to change what is considered by the state as the town’s officially designated posting location for meetings of the Board of Trustees, Planning Commission and any other municipal bodies required to do so.
Last year, Colorado legislators passed House Bill 19-1087, which amends what is commonly known as Colorado’s “Sunshine Law.” This change makes posting public meetings easier for municipalities by allowing official notices to be posted on the town website. It also creates a consistency to the timeline requirements for all types of meetings open to the public by the Sunshine Law.
Per the resolution, notice of public meetings will be officially posted on townofmonument.org. In the past, notice of public meetings were posted on the notice board at the post office at 545 3rd St., on the notice board at Monument Town Hall and the town website.
Town clerk Laura Hogan said notices of public meetings will continue to be posted at Town Hall, but the website will be the “official” posting place. Should the site have technical difficulties and not allow the posting to be made public within the required timeline, notices of upcoming meetings will be placed at the post office as usual until any site issues are resolved.
The second resolution authorized the town clerk to appoint election judges for the regular municipal April 7 election. Hogan was authorized to appoint election judges for the municipal election last November as well.
Trustee Laura Clark asked if there is a system that rotates appointed judges. Hogan said she felt it was better to lean on the value of experienced applicants. After further discussion, it was agreed Hogan would attempt to find and appoint a certain amount of green election judges to create a larger pool of experienced applicants for future elections. Hogan mentioned last November there were eight applicants for the positions, three of whom did not respond to offers of appointment before the required timeline and the remaining five were selected. She said selections were previously made based on availability and experience.
Additionally, the board approved two ordinances recommended by the Planning Commission for the annexation of land upon which sits the TriLakes Monument Fire Protection District’s Fire Station No. 1. The Planning Commission approved the annexation at its regular Dec. 11 meeting. Trustees also approved the zoning for the annexation as property development. The small 18650 West Hwy 105 property, owned by the fire protection district with existing development, now becomes a part of the Town of Monument rather than unincorporated El Paso County.