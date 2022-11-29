MONUMENT • Although there’s more to be done, the Town of Monument leadership has approved the next steps in correcting issues with land ownership around its water tank transfer.
At the Nov. 21 regular meeting of the board of trustees at Monument Town Hall, Interim Town attorney Joe Rivera explained the complicated process of what needs to be done to rectify land ownership concerns surrounding the town’s water tank near Beacon Lite Road and the transfer to a new tank to the near northeast.
He said a contract would be presented to Comcast and Interstate 25 Properties, both of which own land in the same area. The purpose of the presentation was to inform the board and acquire approval to move forward with a contract to present to the other parties for possible exchange of land between the three entities involved.
Because of a discrepancy, there was a defect in the lineage of the deed that has “plagued” the town regarding its ownership of land in that area, Riviera said. The contract is an effort to fix that.
Presently, there is a 108-foot difference between what the town thought it purchased for the existing water tank and what it actually purchased, he said.
Once the contract is presented to the additional parties and their input is received, a final contract will come back to the Monument Board of Trustees for approval.
Seven transactions need to take place to meet the town’s needs on the tank site, sliding various pieces of property around to make all parties’ landownership whole, Rivera said.
First, the Town of Monument would convey to Comcast a portion of its deeded property. Second, Interstate 25 Properties would convey to the town almost 11,500 square feet of land, including approximately a third fo the land on which the new tank would sit. Next, Interstate 25 Properties would convey to Comcast approximately 45,000 square feet on the northside of the area.
Comcast would then transfer to the town property that includes the land the town originally thought it had purchased for the existing tank, as well as land to the west of it upon which the remainder of the new tank would be constructed. Next, Comcast would convey to I-25 17,000 square feet of property where a cellphone tower presently exists. Interstate 25 Properties would also grant the town permission to use the land to drain the existing tank and utilize the water.
Additionally, Comcast would also agree to convey to the town an easement for access to the new tank site.
Lastly, since Comcast presently has a “clean and perfect” land title, the Town of Monument would provide alta survey and title insurance to Comcast so it can continue to have a clean title after all the transactions involved are completed.
Rivera said the method to make the shift of land ownership would be the subdivision expectation process in which other parties would participate. It would be submitted to El Paso County, since the area is in county jurisdiction.
In other business, the board of trustees held a public hearing for the approval of a preliminary/final plat for Monument Junction East Filing No. 2, which is a portion of the development located south of Highway 105 and east of Jackson Creek Parkway. Existing zoning and roadway improvements were included in the final PUD for Monument Junction East filing No. 1, approved by the board in March.
Filing No. 2 is proposing 146 residential lots on 22 acres as well as 12 tracks and three streets. Earlier this month, the planning commission unanimously recommended approval of the filing, citing it was in conformance with the town land development code.
Trustee and mayor-elect Mitch LaKind said he had read the development had 2.7 acres of devoted park space but could not see it on the proposed Filing No. 2. Joe Lotto of Classic Homes explained the park’s space for the development resided between Filing No. 1 and No. 2 and the trials involved with No. 2 would connect to it.
During public comment, Trustee-elect Steve King questioned the setbacks to the north of the filing and adjacent to the setbacks involved with Village Center, and that the setbacks in the filing appeared to be 15 feet. Lotto said the setbacks in the final plat are being adhered exactly to what was approved in the final PUD. Filing No. 2 was approved by the board 6-0.
Among other meeting business, Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Elliott, who ran the meeting, announced Mayor Don Wilson has been sworn in to serve in the Colorado House District 19 until January when he will be sworn in to serve his elected position in the Colorado House District 20. Because town municipal code states no person on the board can serve in two elected positions, Wilson has resigned from the position of Mayor of Monument.
In addition, with Joe Rivera recently resigning as the town’s interim attorney, the board voted 5-1 to approve Kathryn Sellers as its new interim town attorney. Sellers previously assisted the town as the legal counsel for the Home Rule Charter Commission in the drafting of the town’s first charter, which was approved by voters during the Nov. 8 general election.