MONUMENT • The Town of Monument fee schedule for home builders in lieu of land dedication for the Lewis-Palmer School District 38 has increased.
At its April 4 meeting, the town Board of Trustees, heard a proposed resolution to update the municipality’s fee-in-lieu of land dedication schedule in regards to D-38 and the town’s parkland dedication.
The town land development code sets a procedure in which residential developers are required, based on the project, to dedicate land in the development to the school district if deemed in public interest or feasible. If land dedication is not possible, then the developer could pay fees in lieu of it.
The school district cannot collect the fees itself, but rather Monument as the municipality collects the fees on behalf of the district and pays out as permits are pulled for the development. How the school district can use those fees is mandated by state statute.
D-38 had a fee study conducted which determined the present fee of $1,350 should be increased to $2,217.84 for each single-family detached home. For a townhouse or duplex unit, the studey recommended and increase of the present fee of $309 to $1,412.82, among other fee changes.
The resolution, with the school district’s agreement to a phased approach, would increase the fee schedule starting July 1 to $1,784 for single-family detached and $860 for townhouse and duplex units, and match the fee study recommendations as of July 1, 2024.
Planning Director Meggan Herington said the town and the district have not considered an increase to the fee schedule since at least 2011.
The resolution also includes an increase to the fee schedule in lieu of parkland dedication with the town. With the adoption of the new land development code, the average value per acre of municipal land was deleted. Last known average value per acre was $83,160 which Herington noted is likely now considered low and in need of an update.
Based on the language of the code, the town is required to adopt the fee schedule with the resolution. An update to the per acre value would involve an in depth review and may require an update to the Town of Monument Parks, Trails and Open Space Master Plan as well, Herington said.
“The rub here is, this dollar value that the town can collect is not codified anywhere currently and is not currently in the town fee schedule, so if somebody were to call us out on it, we cannot collect a fee right now at all,” Herington said. “It needs to be put into the fee resolution until the town has the ability to conduct a robust study like School District 38 did.”
Trustee Mitch LaKind asked why the school district would be willing to stagger the fee schedule before reaching the amount dictated from its study.
Bob Foster, Director of Personnel and Student Services for D-38, said the phased approach came as a sort of compromise born from discussions with the Home Builders Association.
“It’s meant to help mediate the impact on homebuilders who have perhaps already began the process and not anticipated such a fee increase,” Foster said.
Trustee Darcy Schoening noted that single-family detached dwellings having a higher fee than townhomes and duplex units seemed discriminatory and would encourage developers to focus on more multi-family development rather than single family.
Foster said the district follows the mathematical yield for single-family dwelling compared to multi-family, like an apartment, and that a single-family home tends to yield more students into the district than a single apartment. He said the mathematical makeup is used by all school districts.
Trustee Jim Romanello also noted corporate residential development would probably have the fees passed onto the home buyer, so using fees to encourage a certain type of development was academic.
The board approved the resolution.
Also at the meeting, a proclamation was made in alignment with April as Child Abuse Prevention Month. Kristina Iodice of the El Paso County Department of Human Services presented information on the different facets of child abuse and shared the child abuse and neglect hotline at (844) CO-4-KIDS.
“We don’t expect people to know what child abuse and neglect look like,” she said. “It can be as simple as a child who’s always hungry, a child who has bruises or marks that might not have an explanation. If you have a worry, if you think something’s not quite right, go ahead and make the call.
“Strong communities happen when everyone works together to support and help families. Sometimes anyone needs help at some point, and that’s how you prevent child abuse and neglect.”
Another proclamation was for the town’s official stance in solidarity with the people of the Ukraine. The position was initiated by trustee LaKind, who said he did not care for what Russia has been doing to the people of Ukraine, or allowing support for Russia through Belarus, where LaKind’s ancestors originated.
“I thought that with so many communities across the country showing their support for the people of Ukraine, that we could do something similar,” LaKind said.