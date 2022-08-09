MONUMENT • The board of trustrees unanimously approved Rivera Electric and Quick Quack Car Wash to proceed with their respective next phases of development last week.
The Monument Board of Trustees on Aug. 1 approved two ordinances to further the development of two new businesses. The first was a preliminary/final Planned Unit Development (PUD) for Rivera Electric and the second was a final PUD and map amendment for Quick Quack Car Wash.
The parcel designated for River Electric is on the east side of Beacon Lite Road, four miles north of 8th Street, in Lot 1 of the Wolf Business Park. The rezoning of the park and preliminary final plat was approved by the board of trustees in September 2017.
Town Planner Debbie Flynn, who presented the ordinances to the board, said Monument’s comprehensive plan designated the subject area as light industrial. The park itself has been designated for industrial warehouse uses with outdoor storage. The Town of Monument provides water services to all developments in the business park, and Monument Sanitation District provides wastewater services. Also in the park are Peak Equipment, Redline Pipeline and ABC Landscaping.
Rivera Electric will be a 7,000-square-foot building with offices and warehousing. It will includes outdoor storage, which will be masked with a six-foot chain-link fence with slots, similar to fencing used by existing developments in the park. Once completed, the project will generate 30 vehicle trips on average per day between employees and other vehicles.
The Quick Quack Car Wash project is in the Monument Ridge subdivision, at the corner of Baptist Road and Struthers Road, south of the Chase Bank. The approved PUD for Monument Ridge included 30 acres of mixed development with a variety of retail, hotel, office and residential land uses. Triview Metropolitan District will provide water and wastewater services.
The car wash portion of the project will be a 3,846-square-foot automatic car wash with vacuum stalls. It is required to meet the same exterior design standards as other developments in the subdivision. A provided transportation memo suggests the business would have 385 vehicle trips on average per day.
The town planning commission recommended approval of the project on the condition that proper signage is added to prevent inappropriate entry into the location by potential customers. Flynn noted the amended signage was now included in the project application presented to the board.