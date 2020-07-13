The Monument Police Department has determined it needs to replace six of its tasers.
At the July 6 Monument Board of Trustees meeting, Police Chief Sean Hemingway outlined reasons to replace six of the Monument Police Department’s tasers that were found to be below standard due to display and/or battery capacity deficiencies. Replacing the tasers and their docking stations comes with a cost of $12,300, which Hemingway asked the trustees to approve as an emergency expense.
Since the expense is not an existing line item in the department’s budget, Hemingway had to appropriate the funds from other items. He said the department would have to forego the purchase of new firearms and some ammunition.
“We are in a tight spot, but I think we will be OK,” Hemingway said. “We just have to move some things around.”
He proposed awarding the contract to Axon Enterprise Inc.
Five of the six tasers requested for replacement, presently holstered on Monument police officers, were deemed below standard after an inspection of the department’s “less-lethal weapons,” he said. That inspection, according to the chief, was in response to Senate Bill 20-217. It was called a “meaningful, substantial reform bill” to state law enforcement agencies by Gov. Jared Polis, who signed the bill June 19.
Hemingway said typically a taser will be worn for a year before advances in the technology could deem them below standard.
“I decided we didn’t want to take any chances,” the chief said. “We have to reevaluate our priorities right now.”
Trustee Lauri Clark asked if the town’s general fund could be tapped to provide the cost of the tasers, which would prevent the police department from having to thin its resources. Town Manager Mike Foreman said although there are contingency funds available for the entire town, every department is already spread thin. Foreman said if directed, he and town staff could look at other line items in the budget to possibly fund the police department’s purchase.
Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Elliott said she would rather not delay the purchase of the tasers.
Hemingway said the police department has the funding, but if down the road the department has contingency funding needs for firearms or other resources, it would approach the board at that time.
The board unanimously approved awarding the contract to replace the tasers.
In other business, Public Works Director Tom Tharnish asked the board for direction on a matter to further evaluate the reasons for the failure of the Town water department’s Well No. 3. Tharnish said the well pump failed about 2:30 a.m. July 5 and the well had to be taken out of service. Well No. 3 is an integral part of the dilution program for Well No. 9 to reduce the levels of radium found in No. 9’s water output, Tharnish said.
It was determined the morning of July 6 the well needs to be removed for further evaluation and repairs, meaning the well would be out of commission for a minimum of two weeks, Tharnish said.
“July is typically our highest month of production,” he said. “We have the opportunity to move forward on the project in the next few days.”
Tharnish said he was able to locate a drill company which could be on site to remove the well pump within days of the July 6 meeting. He said estimated costs could be between $70,000 and $75,000, depending on further inspection once the pump, motor and piping have been removed.
Tharnish said the department has contingency funds to handle the expense but wanted board and town management instruction prior to moving forward with the drill company.
“I wish this had happened in the wintertime,” Tharnish said. “In the summer, we are running everything we have. … [Well No. 3] gave it up at the worst possible time.”
Foreman agreed the contingency funds would be able to cover the cost, and the Board of Trustees agreed to move forward to gain further answers on the required repairs.