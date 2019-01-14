Continued development in the Sanctuary Pointe housing development has led to concerns over where all the construction traffic should go. Residents of the nearby Promontory Pointe community are concerned that heavy construction trucks will use their community as a shortcut to the homes being built in Sanctuary Pointe.
The issue arose when developers sought approval at the Dec. 7 town hall meeting to build several more single-family homes in Sanctuary Pointe. Adrian Limon, a resident of Promontory Pointe, said heavy construction trucks pose a safety hazard to the families and children in his community who use crosswalks and bus stops. Limon is also concerned that large construction trucks will cross into bicycle lanes.
“Protect the 259 households in Promontory Pointe by insisting that Classic Homes, at very little cost to them, redirect construction traffic,” Limon said to the board.
Representatives of the developer Classic Homes said the main road leading through the Promontory Pointe community is designed to handle construction traffic. The representatives encourage residents to contact the Monument Police Department if they see construction vehicles speeding through their community.
The Board of Trustees approved construction for the single-family homes. Board member Greg Coopman said the town should develop protocols for construction traffic in the future.
ROMANELLO’S RESIDENCY
During the public comments section at last week’s town hall meeting, Ann Howe said newly elected Jim Romanello should resign from his seat on the Board of Trustees on the grounds that he allegedly doesn’t live in Monument. Howe lost against Romanello in the November election to fill a vacant seat on the board.
Howe cited a section of town code that says that every candidate is required to be a resident of Monument for at least 12 consecutive months prior to an election. The code further states that any board member who moves outside of Monument and is no longer a town resident cannot continue to serve on the Board of Trustees. Howe accused Romanello of secretly living in an apartment in Colorado Springs and not disclosing this to the public.
“Where are you laying your head tonight, Mr. Romanello?” Howe asked.
In an interview with The Tribune, Romanello said he has lived in Village Center Estates in Monument for 11 years and also owns a rental property in Colorado Springs.
“I do live in Monument,” he said. “I am a Monument resident.”
Romanello, who took the oath of office at the board’s Dec. 3 meeting, is filling a vacancy until the next regular election in April 2020. Before joining the Board of Trustees, Romanello was president of the Village Center Metro District in Monument from 2014 to 2018. As president, Romanello worked closely with town hall to maintain his district’s roads and landscaping.
Town Attorney Joseph Rivera said Romanello has already submitted documents regarding his residency. Once residency is established in Monument, Rivera said people can live at other properties so long as they intend to return to their primary residence.
Board member Ron Stephens said there are no laws that forbid a citizen of Monument from owning or renting another property outside the town limits.
“I don’t believe it is against the law for a citizen of Monument to rent property or have property outside of the city,” Stephens said.
Mayor Don Wilson told The Tribune that Howe’s accusation that Romanello is not a Monument resident is baseless.
“It’s already been put to rest in my mind,” Wilson said. “Romanello resides in the Town of Monument. Just because he owns properties outside of Monument doesn’t mean he’s not a resident of our town. We have state legislators from across the state who live in their districts and also have apartments at our capital.”
Wilson said Rivera has emailed documents to the board members confirming that Romanello is a Monument resident.
Howe has not responded to The Tribune’s requests for comment.