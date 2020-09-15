MONUMENT • The Fine Art & Crafts Market may look different this year, but organizers are pleased to not have to cancel the decades old event.
“It’s very well known in the Monument and Colorado Springs area, but this year will look different, as everything looks different this year,” said Stephanie Barker, who has organized and run the event for four years.
The 24th Annual Fine Art & Crafts Market is still a go, albeit with fewer vendors and a different look. With COVID-19 prevention measures in effect, the Monument tradition will be held outdoors, in the north parking lot of Lewis-Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26.
Instead of the typical 130 vendors and exhibitors, organizers had to scale down the market to 60 artists and crafters.
“So many events like these shows have been canceled everywhere,” she said. “A lot of these makers and artists make their living doing this.”
While previously this was a ticketed event, this year, admission to the one-day market is free. Barker said the event is considered rain or shine, warm or cold, unless severe blizzard conditions are expected. Vendors and artists include makers of handmade items, fine art and photography, custom jewelry and accessories, purses and bags, vintage goods, home decor, retail food items and more.
Barker said continuing longstanding events like the Fine Art & Crafts Market is especially important this year as it gives the community the opportunity to show support for local artists and crafters. In addition, if patrons are uncomfortable attending during the present health climate, items may be purchased through the vendors’ respective websites.
With the event outdoors, there is more opportunity to have better attendance and provide social distancing precautions and other pandemic regulations. Attendees must wear face coverings, Barker said. The Market will have hand sanitizer available and there will be a limit to the amount of attendees allowed into the event at one time. In addition, the aisles of the market are designated for one-way traffic, to ensure everyone attending has a safe shopping experience, she said.
Barker said the artists and makers are excited to have a place to exhibit and sell goods since so many similar events have been canceled. “They are looking to connect with their shoppers and customers and have their storefront for the day, so to speak,” Barker said. “It’s always exciting for the community to see events like this coming back and that not everything in the world is canceled.
“It may look a little different, but you can still get out and shop. It’s really fun for the shoppers to still have something to do on a Saturday with their friends.”
Almost everything in the market is handmade and the event is known for hosting quality vendors. In fact, vendors for the Fine Art & Crafts Market are required to go through an application process which calls for specific qualifications.
More information on the event is available online at FineArtAndCraftsMarket.com.
Barker said a supplemental website, ShopLocalMakers.com, serving as a directory of crafters, makers, artists and small business owners in Monument, Larkspur and Castle Rock will launch Oct. 1 and run through December.
“It’s a good place to shop local artists if people are not comfortable coming to the [market] event,” Barker said.