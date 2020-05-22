First-time author Kim Shatteen wasn't traditionally much of a social media person, but after digitally releasing her first young adult novel, she found it a necessity.
Shatteen, a Monument resident for 15 years, has always been “the writer” of any group she has participated in which needed one, be it for college assignments or family events. Public speaking has always been a strength of hers, as well.
Although her life has involved creative and journal writing for herself, she never planned to write a novel. That is, until Shatteen had an eye-opening discussion with a friend whose children attended the Discovery Canyon Campus in Academy School District 20 during the recent years when multiple students died by suicide.
“It was always in the back of my mind as my own children came into middle school,” Shatteen said.
This inspired Shatteen to eventually write her first book, "The Checkers Club."
Looking to develop a story and included her voice, Shatteen drew upon her own life experiences to create a character named Missy Romo, a 12-year-old girl who loses an eye and is forced to move away from the friends she knows and relocate to a new school as she starts seventh grade.
Shatteen herself, at the age of 12, contracted shingles, which caused blindness in her left eye. The daughter of a Navy veteran, she was familiar with having to relocate at a young age and the adjustments it requires. Shatteen said these are the themes the book touches on, which she started developing early in 2018.
Early on in her writing, however, she ran into a complication of arthritis in her thumb that pulled her away from the book and her job in software development a few months later. She picked the book back up after having surgery to correct her thumb. The next year she was going through revisions of her first draft.
Shatteen’s daughter was her main editor of the book and ultimately its final draft. Her daughter began reading the manuscript last summer and over six revisions, she whittled the material from 71,000 words to about 49,000, Shatteen said.
“My daughter had a red Sharpie and when she got done with it, it looked like a blood bath,” she said. “And then she did it again and again. Every time she did that, I started to realize [the book] did start to sound better.”
By the fall of 2019 the manuscript was deemed completed and considered a family affair with her daughter as editor and husband coaching her with publishing tips and writing prompts. Shatteen's niece illustrated the cover of the book.
After researching a variety of publishing sources, including self-publishing, Shatteen decided publishing the book for Amazon Kindle was the best outlet for initial distribution.
“It was organic. We just kind of fell into self-publishing,” Shatteen said. “I was going to wait for the fall [2020] to publish, thinking it may be better timing to release a young adult book when kids were going back to school.”
However, Shatteen and her family were reminded how life can throw a curveball in March of this year, just after the author acquired an ISBN number for the e-book.
“My son began having flu-like symptoms. Then my daughter got flu-like symptoms,” Shatteen said.
Without COVID-19 testing immediately available, the entire family eventually had severe flu-like symptoms and was presumed positive for coronavirus, Shatteen and her husband included.
Today, Shatten said they are doing much better, but the family's illnesses gave her pause. After it was apparent the family was going to recover, she decided she was not going to wait to publish her first novel. The Kindle version of her work hit the digital stands in April.
Shatteen’s novel can be found in ebook and paperback formats at Amazon.com. Learn more about the author at her blog, ThroughOneGoodEye.com.