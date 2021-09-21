When Army Ranger and Monument resident Jeremy Ferranti saw the state of the Colorado Springs home of Gold Star mother Scoti Domeij, his mission was clear.
Domeij, the mother of Sgt. 1st Class Kristoffer B. Domeij, who was killed in action October 2011 at the age of 29 while serving with the 75th Ranger Regiment in Afghanistan. With 14 deployments including four in Iraq and at least nine in Afghanistan, Domiej was at the time of his death the most deployed soldier in American history to be killed in action.
Scoti Domeij lives in a tri-level home in Colorado Springs with her 92-year old mother and, at times, one or two disabled women for whom she serves as a host care provider.
Last March, Domeij contracted COVID-19 and ended up in the hospital with bilateral pneumonia, from which she is still recovering.
Keeping up with home maintenance got put on the backburner in the past year, to say the least.
About a month ago, Domeij received a notice from the city that she had a week to get her weeds cut down or face a fine. The weeds in the front yard had grown chest high, and those in the backyard were getting close to that height, as well. Domeij said she had been waiting for the opportunity for additional income before addressing the overgrown yard needed repairs to her home. Also, she’s been on oxygen for several months and doesn’t have the capacity to do hard labor.
Against her doctor’s orders, Domeij bought a bush trimmer and sat in her backyard on a stool, attempting to cut the weeds herself. Her friend Mike Holcomb, an Army Ranger, offered to help. Thinking he could help her bag up the massive amount of thatch accumulating on her property, she accepted.
However, when Holcomb saw the state of his friend’s property, he asked her permission to call upon some of his Ranger buddies to help.
“That’s when Jeremy Ferranti showed up,” Domeij said. “He took a look at everything and he told me all the things I knew needed to be done outside of the house. The front and back had become so weed infested, I would never get rid of them.”
Ferranti is a professional builder and a mentor of veterans with the Colorado Small Business Special Operations Business League. He mentors transitioning veterans in the special operations community who are interested in pursuing entrepreneurial or business endeavors.
“I’m the guy who buys the ugliest house in the neighborhood, and I bring in a team of veterans and mentor them through the restoration process,” Ferranti said.
When he laid eyes on Domeij’s property, Ferranti said he immediately went into “solution mode.”
“It was unacceptable and intolerable,” Ferranti said. “I said to myself, ‘Somebody needs to own this,’ and I decided it was going to be me. I had the resources, the connections and a fraternity of guys that would answer the call and rise to the occasion.”
He added, “I knew I could apply my network, resources and expertise to facilitate a swift and successful outcome. I’m typically not a braggart. I let the work speak for itself, and I take this absolutely seriously.”
Work at Domeij’s home started from the curb, gutter and sidewalk in front of the property and ended at the far back of the property, where a new fence was needed. Landscaping, window and siding work, and applying fresh paint on the exterior of the home were done. In addition, the driveway was repoured, and a concrete ramp was installed leading up to a deck at the front door, which Domeij is excited to use for grilling outdoors.
Domeij and Ferranti agreed that if she could fund the materials for the project, he would supply the labor from his network of Army Ranger volunteers to save her approximately $60,000 in labor costs. In addition, Holcomb had set up a GoFundMe page to help offset costs for the Domeij project which, as of Sept. 17, had raised nearly $21,000 of its $30,000 goal. The campaign can be found at bit.ly/3Evh0GY.
“I dug into savings, and they’ve been going like gangbusters,” Domeij said. “It was the very next day an industrial sized dumpster was delivered and I thought ‘Man, this guy works fast.’ Now I won’t be the neighborhood blight.”
She continued, “COVID has really done a number on my physical stamina. Jeremy (Ferranti) designed everything and I’m elated. What he is doing in nine days would take me nine years.”
For the nine-day project timeline, Ferranti said his Ranger battalion training immediately kicked in. The pre-construction process involved advanced problem solving, critical thinking and planning through the development phase, he said.
“Then it goes off without a hitch,” Ferranti said. “There are always contingencies to make sure the project keeps moving forward and stays under budget.
“A call to action was brought, near and dear to our hearts. We all had the capability.”
Ferranti and the other Army Ranger volunteers met years ago when a mutual friend held a nonprofit work project known as the Honor Bell. Together they made a bell using artifacts collected by Colorado veterans from all service branches. The artifacts were smelt and cast by the Verdin Company in Ohio, and the honor bell was dedicated on Memorial Day 2016 in Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver.
A second honor bell is presently being fundraised for Colorado Springs, Ferranti said.
“That’s how we all became friends,” he said. “When situations like this come up, we call on each other.
“That’s what’s great about Rangers at the battalion level. There are attributes ingrained in us at a quality-of-life and leadership level, which includes advanced problem solving, critical thinking, not making excuses, contingency and assuming responsibility. When a problem comes up, someone will immediately accept leadership responsibility and without questioning authority or hierarchy, others fall into place to assist in a natural order.”
Quintus Maximus, a fellow Ranger and volunteer for the Domeij project, said there’s a distinct level of energy among the volunteers. “When a bunch of Rangers get together to do something, the outcome is already pre-determined and failure is not an option,” Maximus said. “It’s intriguing from a sociological perspective.”
Sgt. Maj. Mike Elliott, a former Ranger of 15 years, decided to volunteer while he wa shome on leave. Although he feels he’s not exceptionally skilled in the arena of home exterior repairs, he jumped at the chance to assist.
“Generally, we (Rangers) are fit, motivated and willing to help,” Elliott said. “Point us in a direction and we execute. Everyone is working toward something bigger than themselves, so they understand they may be just scraping paint. It may not be fun, but it’s necessary for the end result.”
Domeij said she cannot thank the volunteers enough, but she made strides by cooking and feeding the team of Ranger volunteers every day.
“It’s fun to cook for men, because men like to eat,” she said.
Remembering her son
At the time of his death. Sgt. 1st Class Domeij had plans to go to Fort Benning in Georgia to train other Rangers, his mother said. He wrote the training manual for 275 Ranger Battalion’s Joint Terminal Attack Controller position. A JTAC is a qualified service member who directs the action of combat aircraft engaged in close air support and other offensive air operations from a forward position.
After her son’s death, Scoti Domeij said she heard many of the Army, Navy and Air Force pilots had a hard time adjusting to her son’s absence.
“As a JTAC, he had skills in both giving coordinates and communicating with pilots, while many other JTAC may have strength in one skill but not the other,” she said. “I’m told he is a legend, and very famous in the military.”
She said 10 years of her son’s life is like a black hole for her, because the Ranger could not talk about his time in service.
Domeij said Kristoffer was always willing to train anyone who was being deployed and in need of it. He was a San Diego native and a family man with two daughters.
Domeij’s battalion commander, Lt. Col. David Hodne, told ABC News in 2011 after he was killed that Domeij was “one of those men who was known by all as much for his humor, enthusiasm, and loyal friendship, as he was for his unparalleled skill and bravery under fire. This was a Ranger you wanted at your side when the chips were down. He is irreplaceable.”
Said his mother, “I’m just beginning to learn everything he did and who he was.”