Citizens of the Tri-Lakes region will have an opportunity to learn about two upcoming road projects at an open house scheduled for May 23.

El Paso County and the Town of Monument are co-hosting the public open house concerning the projects from 5:30 to 7 p.m. (presentation at 6 p.m.), at Palmer Ridge High School, 19255 Frontage Road in Monument.

Use the south parking lot and the “Event Entrance” doors. The meeting is also available virtually, beginning at 6 p.m.

Attendees must register in advance at: https://www.townofmonument.org/592/Jackson-Creek-Parkway-Widening-Project

El Paso County Highway 105A Project

The project is scheduled to start construction this summer and is expected to continue into 2025. It extends the four-lane section of Highway 105 just east of Jackson Creek Parkway to Lake Woodmoor Drive.

It includes widening and reconstruction of that section of Highway 105, new curb and gutter, two retaining walls, intersection improvements, new roundabout at Knollwood Drive/Village Ridge Point intersection, traffic signal replaced at Knollwood Drive, a new underground drainage system, sidewalk connectivity, and a water quality pond.

Monument Academy will also be constructing new queuing lanes on the school property site north of Highway 105. Also, the Monument Junction developer will construct improvements at the Highway 105/CO-105/Jackson Creek Parkway intersection including a second westbound left turn lane on Highway 105 to southbound Jackson Creek Parkway.

For more information about this project, visit the Highway 105A Construction website: https://bit.ly/Hwy105AConstruction Or, call the recorded Message Phone: 719-423-8100 Sign up for project updates by sending an email to: Hwy105Aconstruction@gmail.com

Jackson Creek Widening Project

This project is currently under design with construction anticipated to begin in early 2024. This project will expand Jackson Creek Parkway from one lane in each direction to two lanes in each direction (from Higby Road north to Highway 105), extending the four-lane configuration.

Also included are drainage improvements, median landscaping, pedestrian and bike pathways, and “Gateway” treatments.

For more information about this project, visit the Jackson Creek Parkway Website: https://www.jacksoncreekpkwy.com/ Sign up for construction progress updates by sending an email to: JacksonCreekPkwy@gmail.com