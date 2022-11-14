Her involvement with the Daughters of the American Revolution is to support education, patriotism and historical preservation in the community, says Pat Borah. She adds that it’s also important to her because it’s a personal connection to her past.
As regent of the Monument-area Kinnikinnik Chapter of the DAR, Borah and 11 others, out of about 150 other active members, recently commemorated the organization’s National Day of Service by volunteering to inspect, clean, plant and maintain a plot in the Pine Meadows area of Fox Run Regional Park in north Colorado Springs.
Oct. 11, 1914 was the founding day of the DAR nationally. So in remembrance every year around that date chapters around the country try to perform community service.
“People aren’t familiar that we’re a woman’s service organization,” Borah says.
There are two other DAR chapters in the Colorado Springs area.
“We have a group,” Borah goes on … “Me, as an individual, can only do so much, but with an organization we get together as a group and we all go and clean and evaluate, and give suggestions or positive feedback. We volunteer in schools; we do a presentation ... it’s called ‘Colonial Living.’”
Doris Nordyke, a retired teacher and Kinnikinnik chapter member, organizes the history program for area 5th graders in Colorado Springs School District 11.
The daylong learning session involves different stations and introduces concepts and historical information regarding how life was during the Revolutionary era in terms of laundry, money and financial systems, and other details of how people lived and worked then, Borah says.
The members wear their period costumes, which are the same ones they wear for the Veteran’s Day parade each year.
To become a member of the DAR, applicants must document their genealogical family history according to the organization’s national website, and fill out a “pedigree chart.”
This background information is in order to, “Gather your family history information to identify an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence between April 19, 1775 (Battle of Lexington), and November 26, 1783 (withdrawal of British Troops from New York).”
One unsigned testimonial on the website echoes Borah’s reasons for being involved, “When I joined DAR, it gave me an avenue to serve my community and to participate in ways that I hadn’t. It added a dimension to my life.”
The Kinnikinnik chapter’s website, kinnikinnik.coloradodar.org, gives more detail about its name and the chapter’s ethos.
“KINNIKINNIK is the American Indian name for bearberry, a sturdy creeping vine with glossy evergreen leaves, pink flowers, and persistent scarlet berries, which grows throughout the foothills and mountain slopes. It typifies growth, strength, beauty and forest conservation.”