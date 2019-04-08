Monument announced last week the appointment of Mike Foreman to the position of town manager, effective Friday. The announcement came in a press release from the Town of Monument.
Foreman signed his employment contract Friday at Monument Town Hall.
“Mr. Foreman brings demonstrable experience and leadership to Monument, and these are exceptional qualities we will all benefit from ... ,” Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Elliot said in the release.
Foreman has served as the Town’s interim manager since December.
“He was an excellent leader through the recent storm that we had, and he (has) shown that he has all the ability to run this town and help us grow to be the best that we can be,” Trustee Jim Romanello in the release.
According to the release, Foreman has more than 30 years’ experience working in local government, including as city manager of Craig, Colo., and the City of Celina, Texas. Foreman began his career in city management with the City of Grand Prairie, Texas, where he served as the assistant to the city manager.
“During my time here I have met some amazing citizens and employees who ... want to be involved in creating an incredible future for our community,” Foreman said in the release. “I look forward to being part of the leadership team that will direct the future growth and work with our citizens.”
Foreman has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s in public administration, both from the University of Texas at Arlington. He has three children: Megan, Michael and Luke.