Monument announced Friday that Mike Foreman has been appointed as interim town manager. The announcement came in a press release from the Monument Police Department.
According to the release, Foreman has more than 30 years’ experience working in local government, including as city manager of Craig, Colo., and the City of Celina, Texas.
According to a March 14 article in the Craig Press, the Craig City Council agreed “by consensus” to terminate Foreman as city manager. However, according to the article, the decision was made without a vote and possibly in violation of the Colorado Open Meetings Law. The article claims Craig Mayor John Ponikvar said no vote — either public or during the executive session — was taken regarding Foreman’s termination, and Ponikvar said the reasons for Foreman’s termination were “personnel issues” he could not address.
Foreman began his career in city management with the City of Grand Prairie, Texas, where he served as the assistant to the city manager. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s in public administration, both from the University of Texas at Arlington.
Foreman has three kids; Megan, Michael, and Luke. According to the MPD release, in his spare time, the interim town manager enjoys traveling around Colorado and Wyoming photographing wildlife.