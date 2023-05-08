The lineup of live music attractions for the annual Concerts in the Park series has been announced.

The Town of Monument recently announced the dates and lineup of live music for the series, which begins May 31 in Limbach Park. The series features a different musical act 6:30-8:30 p.m. each Wednesday evening from May 31 through Aug. 9, with the exception of July 5.

The series is sponsored by Classic Homes and additional potential sponsors are encouraged to email events@tomgov.com. Each concert event in the series will be accompanied by food truck and mobile kitchen options for food and refreshments.

The series has been happening every summer, with the exception of 2020 during COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, since the mid-2000s.

“Each summer families enjoy live music by local and regional bands in beautiful Limbach Park, right in the heart of downtown Monument,” Madeline VanDenHoek, Town of Monument Director of Parks and Community Partnerships said. “Kids enjoy playing at the playground and families can either enjoy food from food trucks or bring a picnic.

“Concert goers will often dance and watch the sun set behind the mountains. It is a good way to kick off summer and something people look forward to.”

VanDenHoek said the concert series is important to the community because it gives people a reason to come to downtown and often grab dinner or ice cream from a local establishment. In addition, they may also see a retail store which may bring them back to downtown, she said.

“We know it’s not just locals who attend these events,” VanDenHoek said. “Bands will bring their fans from Colorado Springs or even Denver to Monument for this series. They enjoy Limbach Park, the view of the mountains, the quaint downtown, and even the train that inevitably will pass by the park. Each year we have more attendees and we’re excited for this year’s concert series.”

Among the lineup of talent for the 2023 series are a handful of acts not seen in prior series as well as notable names which are a staple of live music around the region.

Hand Turkey Band, which released a new EP last year is scheduled to perform May 31. The band was created from the 2020 quarantine and is described as a groove music band from Fort Collins. The band now features a full three-piece brass section for its high energy, low volume groove music performance.

From Denver, The Drones, also known as Vinyl Nation, will be featured June 7. The band brings their own four-member takes on pop and rock hits from the 80’s and 90’s with an energy to please any crowd. Out of Colorado Springs, Mimic Rocks (June 14) is scheduled to bring its repertoire of classic rock covers from the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s. The five-piece music act describes itself as a cover band with a kick.

A female fronted, four-piece band, Ashley & the Longshot Revival (June 21) is described as an entertaining versatile group with deep roots in El Paso County, bringing an energetic take on country music with covers from Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton to newer hits from Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town.

Following a new album release titled Smilin’ at the Future, the Jeremy Facknitz band is scheduled to perform June 28. For over a quarter-century, Facknitz has been entertaining audiences. Although he continues to tour as a solo act, he takes the stage on occasion throughout Colorado with his six-piece band which is also featured in the series at Limbach Park.

With four members playing a total of nine instruments, Hot Boots Band (July 12) offers an enticing performance for the series with an eclectic variety of hits from pop, country, rock and jazz genres. Narrow Gauge (July 19) is described as live entertainment experts who bring covers of popular country and rock hits from Johnny Cash to Guns n’ Roses with amusing stage antics.

Returning to the Monument Concert in the Park series will be Missy & the Dirty Secrets (June 26) is an award-winning, female-fronted rock band from Colorado Springs which plays high energy hits from the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and more.

From Monument and Colorado Springs, Skin & Bones (Aug. 2) is a rock cover band which brings a wide variety of tunes in its setlist, ranging from The Beatles and Janis Joplin to Fallout Boy and Nirvana.

Also based in Monument, Wirewood Station (Aug. 9) is an award-winning electric group of string musicians which combine their experiences in classic violin, bluegrass guitar and jazz upright bass to bring what is described as a foot-stomping good time.