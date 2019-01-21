District 38’s growth isn’t in question, though how to deal with it continues to pose challenges to the Tri-Lakes community. School board members and other residents are hoping for increased productive communication and joint problem-solving going forward.
In one area, building is moving forward. Dr. Don Griffin, executive director of Monument Academy, gave an update on the school’s expansion plans during the Jan. 15 Lewis-Palmer School District Board of Education meeting.
Though voters did not pass a recent bond or mill levy approving borrowed funds for some schools to expand their capacities, Monument Academy (MA) is expanding with help from a recent donation from developers Matt and Bill Dunston and a partnership with the Tri-Lakes YMCA.
A post on the Monument Academy school website, of highlights from the MA Board of Directors Regular Meeting Jan. 10 announced: “Late last week, developers Matt and Bill Dunston announced they will be donating (23 acres of) land on the corner of Highways 83 and 105 which will (be) the location of the new campus.”
In November 2017, District 38 approved MA’s 10-year contract and included approval in March 2018 for the new high school, which was then updated to be a combination middle and high school, leaving more space in the current elementary/middle school.
The MA governing board selected CRP Architects and JHL Contractors last summer and plans are going ahead for a formal groundbreaking this spring.
“Monument Academy is a unique local asset and we wanted to provide a place for it to grow. The school and YMCA is an ideal blend that will be a tremendous benefit to the entire Tri-Lakes community,” said Matt Dunston in his announcement concerning the land donation.
The 80,000-square-foot facility will include approximately 12,000-17,000-square feet for the Tri-Lakes YMCA to duplicate their life center, according to Griffin’s annual operations report to the board.
Griffin also said MA Board members had visited a school in Nebraska that partnered with a local YMCA and found the combination to be mutually beneficial. In that case, the school/YMCA also had a swimming pool in the shared building.
Additionally, construction meetings are taking place weekly between MA’s builder’s representative, the architect, general contractor, site developers and MA administration at the Tri-Lakes Y, “to continue to assure an August 2020 opening,” according to notes from the Jan. 10 meeting.
Classes are set to begin in August 2020, and the school will be home to nearly 500 high school students and 350 middle school students.
SEARCH FOR SUPERINTENDENT
At the Jan. 15 meeting, D-38 Board members discussed the search for a new superintendent.
Director Theresa Phillips said when she, her husband and three children moved to the area they noted a friendliness when interacting with people and appreciated the sense of community spirit. Phillips said she hopes residents will continue to foster that same cooperative spirit when giving their input as the district searches for a replacement for Karen Brofft.
Phillips admitted to some discouragement after recent disparaging and negative comments on the Thought Exchange online dialogue forum were publicized following an open records request.
Phillips stressed she wanted to “have that personal connection” with D-38 staff and employees and cited recent meetings as progress in understanding on both sides.
Board member Tiffiney Upchurch also expressed a wish for “everybody’s voice to be heard” and said she appreciated dialogue and open discussion.
Board Treasurer Chris Taylor delineated opportunities for community involvement in the next few weeks when he explained the process for hiring a new superintendent. The multi-step process involves three interview groups of 8-9 people each, made up of representative segments of the community.
The board will hold final interviews for a new superintendent on March 18.
During public comments, Jackie Burhans spoke on behalf of the group “Strong D38 Community,” made up of parents, community members, district employees, business owners, and former students and board members.
The group hosted a Jan. 17 meeting in the Woodmoor Barn Community Center called “Continuing the Conversation” and is planning similar meetings for the future. Learn more at strongd38community.weebly.com.