MONUMENT • Charlie Richardson’s passing was a shock to the Monument Academy community.
The academy was saddened early last month with the loss of its west campus principal Charles Richardson, who was commonly known as Mr. R. Richardson died Aug. 4.
Richardson had a reputation at Monument Academy for devotion, which was evident to all who knew him. The principal was proud of the school and known to work tirelessly to ensure a safe and loving environment for its students.
In a statement from the academy’s Board of Directors , Richardson was described as a passionate educator who loved to tell tales of his connection with kids, including being slimed, dunked or getting a pie in the face.
“It is without question he will be deeply missed by students, staff and board members alike,” the statement said.
Richardson’s love for his family, which he was known to always speak of with pride and admiration, has the hearts of the Monument Academy community. Although the community would always wish for more time with the administrator, Monument Academy’s board said it was incredibly grateful for the service and dedication Richardson gave to the academy.
In an effort to provide support for its community, Monument Academy offered a brief time for staff, students and community families to gather, grieve and honor Richardson Aug. 13 on the turf field at the west campus.