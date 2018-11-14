From an early age, retired Air Force Col. Michael Madison knew he wanted to serve his country.
“I joined the military because … I felt that I owed it to my family and I owed it to my country to serve in the military. … At a young age I had a love for my country and I appreciated the freedoms that we had,” Madison told a gathering of veterans, military service members and their families, staff and students at Monument Academy Friday morning as the keynote speaker of the school’s annual Veterans Day celebration.
Madison spoke of his 25-year military career in which he was a superior supersonic jet instructor pilot as well as a helicopter instructor pilot who served around the world. He operated search and rescue operations; tactical aerial operations; security following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001; has been a flying squadron commander; a Pentagon joint staff officer; a U.S. diplomat working for the State Department; and an overseas intelligence officer.
The military gave him “opportunity, adventure,” and “pride in what I was doing,” Madison said.
Cub Scouts Pack 117 posted the colors and led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance. Following a video tribute, John Patterson led the symphonic band and orchestra in playing of “Freedom Finale,” while combined choirs led by Desiree Floyd then presented “I Once Had a Dream.”
Active service members and veterans of all five military branches were asked to stand to applause as Monument Academy’s combined and fourth-grade choirs presented “Armed Forces — The Pride of America.”
“Monument Academy’s staff and students look forward to our annual Veterans Day celebration,” said Monument Academy Executive Director Don Griffin, Ph.D., an Army veteran who served for seven years. “It is our privilege to honor the men and women who have served our great nation.”
The ceremony came just two days before Veteran’s Day was observed Sunday, the 100th anniversary of the armistice signed on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month to end World War I in 1918.
First recognized as Armistice Day, Congress revised the holiday’s namesake in the United States to Veterans Day in 1954 following the Korean War, to honor all veterans past and present who served their country.
Speaking of his own military service, Griffin said, “It was a great experience for me as I learned all about leadership and service, and what it meant to have people who follow you and look for direction.”
Madison thanked his family for their service during his military service, touching on their resilience and support.
“My family and I, we moved 12 times during our career. That’s picking up everything — every household, animals, people — and going to a different place. We’d go there for about two years and then we’d be heading off again. … I was into the adventure, but it was really hard for the kids because they’d build up friends and some support and then they’d have to take off and then do it again. I appreciate you guys being receptive to that,” he told his family.
Friday’s celebration also included a Table of Remembrance ceremony to honor the memory of fallen, missing or imprisoned military service members. Narration was read by Howard Bonser as retired Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Vincent J. DeVincenzo presented each traditional symbolic item that made up the table.
A moment of silence was followed by the playing of taps.
To end the celebration, Madison offered words of advice to the audience: thank veterans for their service, and reach out to veterans in need.
“I implore you, no matter what your age or chosen path, to do good, to do what’s right, and to have fun while you’re doing it,” Madison said.