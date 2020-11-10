BLACK FOREST • Another marker in the fledgling history of Monument Academy East Campus has been made.
Oct. 30, at the recently opened second brick-and-mortar presence of the charter school, faculty, staff and community gathered to dedicate a portion of the landscape for the new property. Thirty stone pavers were donated to the academy by First National Bank, each engraved with inscriptions dedicating them to the teaching faculty of the building’s opening class.
East Campus principal Julie Seymour spoke at the dedication, reviewing the benchmark of the first nine weeks in the new building and students being able to learn and experience together. She then turned her speech to accolades for the teachers.
“You’re the daily calm for our kids in 2020,” Seymour said, citing written work from Whitney Ballard. “In the middle of hybrid learning, health scares and a whole lot of new, you are the glue that’s holding these schools together.”
Seymour went on to say Michael Herbert, a seventh-grade history instructor at Monument Academy, suggested some ideas for celebrating the founding teachers of the East Campus faculty. One of his ideas was planting young trees as a metaphor for the students’ hearts and minds, their past, present and future, Seymour said.
“You often don’t know the effect you have, and in reality, you may never know,” Seymour said. “But the tree grows and develops, just like your students, and one day they are tall and vibrant and flourishing, and you had a significant part in that process.”
Placed beneath the newly planted trees, the pavers are each engraved with special words of wisdom from Monument Academy teachers tof their students. The teachers were given the opportunity to pick which tree under which their respective pavers would lay.
Seymour thanked Herbert and the Parent Teacher Organization which she credited for running with the idea. She also thanked First National Bank’s donation of $1,000 to purchase the pavers.
PTO president Tanja Curtis spoke about the importance of teachers, now more so than ever, and how they are critical for student’s mental health.
“We have many great parents, families and community members who give time, encouragement, resources and financial support to our staff,” Herbert said. “If a teacher or a school doesn’t have the support of their community, that’s a real shame, because we’re here to help educate and grow this community’s children.”
While the new school is beautiful and impressive, it’s really what’s happening inside its walls that’s most important, Herbert said. He noted it has been amazing to finally see students walking through the halls, smiling and laughing after the staff and teachers have worked hard to bring the vision of opening East Campus to life.
“That’s what the pavers truly try to honor, our students,” he said. “And in the midst of all the fear and uncertainty right now, it could be easy to lose sight of that.”