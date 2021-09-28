MONUMENT • Monument Academy reported growth of about 100-125 students per year — an upswing that was enhanced by the opening of its east campus last year.
Merlin Holmes, Monument Academy’s chief operating officer, presented the charter school’s annual report to the Lewis-Palmer School District 38 Board of Education Sept. 20.
Holmes, who is in his first year with MA, presented the report with MA Board president Ryan Graham and Chief Financial Officer Marc Brcklehurst.
“I’d like to thank (D-38 Superintendent) Dr. KC Somers and his staff initially for the great partnership that I know they’ve been working on for a couple years with my predecessor, Christianna Herrera, and we just appreciate the partnership that we have at this district,” Holmes said. “Not all authorizers create partnerships and we just appreciate what you’re doing here very much.”
Holmes said one of the biggest achievements for Monument Academy over the past year was, like many schools, operating during the COVID-19 pandemic. The consensus of MA’s community is that its effort to manage the pandemic restrictions and prevention measures were highly praised, he said.
The middle school athletics programs had a successful year in both participation and performance, and there was a lot of participation in the school’s arts programs, Holmes said.
Holmes reported Monument Academy has almost 500 students between sixth grade and tenth grade at its east campus, which opened a year ago.
“We are working on Phase 2 of that building,” he said. “We’re almost at capacity at that facility now with the students we have, so we’re hoping to build out Phase 2 within hopefully two years from now.”
Holmes said the additional wing of the new building should be ready for approximately 800-900 students, and its high school enrollment by then is anticipated to be about half the size of the other high schools in District 38. Presently, enrollment at the campus is close to 65%, Holmes said.
D-38 school board member Theresa Phillips said she agrees the partnership between the district and the academy is very important.
“If you succeed, we succeed,” she said. “There’s goodness in competition and there is goodness in collaboration. As we continue to move forward, as MA continues to grow, we’ll continue to have a strong partnership and I just want to say thank you.”
In the eight-page report submitted to the D-38 board, Monument Academy noted appropriate areas of focus for its two-year Unified Improvement Program, which is a requirement of the Colorado Department of Education, to include teacher growth in best first instruction that is data informed, allowing teachers to use assessment data and tools to identify needs and teach to mastery. In addition, alignment of K-10 math frameworks and curriculum to ensure academic growth and achievement is also a focus.
Holmes also spoke of the academy’s Northwest Evaluation Association assessments over the 2020-2021 academic year. MA separated assessments between the two campuses, with its west campus elementary school assessing its third- through fifth-grade students and assessment of its secondary school were for sixth- through ninth-grade students.
Elementary students met or exceeded UIP school target performance indicators for both achievement and growth in math for that school year. While achievement results are strong in reading compared to national norms, the elementary school students fell short of average growth goals as outlined in the target performance indicators, the report stated.
Secondary students met or exceeded all target performance indicators contained in the UIP.
“We do track our student performance after the NWEA test, like the district does,” Holmes said. “We value that and we very much look at student growth and how we’re progressing and making sure that our students are learning the things that they need to learn. That’s very important to us.”
The report also projected an overall student enrollment for the present academic year to be 1,150.
The entire report is available on the Board of Education’s BoardDocs link on the district’s website, lewispalmer.org.