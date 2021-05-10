MONUMENT • Teachers at Monument Academy recently sponsored a day to celebrate all grade levels through art, music, language and movement, with an emphasis on Japanese culture.
On May 5, the school’s west campus had a Children’s Day Celebration that enabled students to explore Japan’s cultural aspects. Known as the Kodomo no Hi holiday in Japan, the Elementary Specials’ Team and the Parent Teacher Organization organized the celebration.
Students were given the opportunity to decorate their own Koi Nobori, which are fish flags, at home and bring them to the celebration. During their respective specials time, Monument Academy students were presented with a performance from a local Japanese drum group known as The Taiko Society.
Other crafts and activities, like students practicing their own Japanese drum techniques on a spread of inflated exercise balls, followed the performance.
“This has been a very difficult year for everyone, and we wanted to celebrate our kids for being so strong and resilient,” Elementary art teacher Cindy Carlander said. “We also wanted to share the Asian culture and the importance of tolerance and respect for other cultures.”
Beth Weber, the Monument Academy specials team lead, said the continued education despite an academic year managing pandemic prevention measures has made the team proud. The Children’s Day Celebration was designed to resemble how Japan celebrates its youth on May 5 each year, she said.
“We believe that by experiencing the joy of a traditional holiday celebrated in another country, children learn to embrace diversity and to celebrate humanity’s similarities and differences,” Weber said. “Helping our children journey toward global citizenship is a gift that will last a lifetime.”
Carlander said the celebration gave the students a chance to return to some semblance of normalcy. The Japanese Kodomo no Hi holiday celebrates children in the hopes they are growing up strong, happy and healthy. The celebration was a reward for the students for successfully navigating the difficult year, Carlander said.
“I overheard students and teachers saying how much fun they had at our Kodomo no Hi celebration, and that it was the highlight of their year,” she said.
Carlander was appreciative of The Taiko Society drummers for performing and creating a “beautiful opening” to the Kodomo no Hi celebration. She said Monument Academy offers different Core Knowledge days for all grade levels to be immersed in history, culture and experiences to gain knowledge and understanding.
“I am so proud of our specials teachers for organizing this event for our students,” principal Charlie Richardson said. “What an incredible opportunity for our students to learn about Asian culture.”