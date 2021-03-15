By BENN FARRELL
MONUMENT • When young Peter Voss started his day on March 6, he forgot there would be a parade in his honor that morning.
Voss, of Monument, was this year’s “Wish kid” for Palmer Ridge High School, chosen by Make-A-Wish Colorado as the recipient of fundraising activities and events — and a lot of love and attention.
This was the 11th consecutive year, the student council at Palmer Ridge, through a program called Kids for Wish Kids, has celebrated a local child fighting to overcome a critical illness. With the help of an advisor, the students plan and manage a Wish Week, a spirit-themed week of fundraising events and activities for the child of honor, but this year they decided to expand the celebration to two weeks.
Peter, 6, developed a lump on his scapula bone (shoulder blade) last summer. After going from his pediatrician to seeing a number of doctors and having an MRI, the child was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma in July. Ewing’s Sarcoma is a rare type of cancer most common in children and teenagers which often develops in bone but can also grow in soft tissue. Peter had to endure six cycles of chemotherapy before the tumor could be removed, and then had eight cycles of the often grueling treatment afterward.
The end of Peter’s first Wish Week was capped by a 10 a.m. parade March 6 outside the school. Members of the student council, clad in shirts in the bright hue of Peter’s favorite color, orange, decorated the area with encouraging signs and orange balloons.
“My favorite was all the cars,” Peter said. “I was expecting very few. I forgot the parade was today, but then it came to my mind and I was very excited.”
Make-A-Wish Colorado development coordinator Hannah Burrin said “Wish kid” honorees are selected after being referred to by a social worker, doctor or family member. Honorees must be between the ages of 2.5-10 and have a critical illness, not necessarily a terminal illness.
“A lot of our kiddos overcome,” Burrin said. “We are here to give them a life-changing experience so they can get through all this and give them hope as they battle back.”
Not only was Peter Voss excited for the parade of support and gifts presented to him, he was extra excited to share the day before the procession was his last day of cancer treatment.
Peter’s father, David Voss, said the family is looking forward to beginning their next chapter.
“We’ve been really blessed by how this has brought our family together, our four kids together, the support from our church and our community here,” he said. “I liken it to a marathon. When you run a marathon, you have the ability to see people cheer you on. That energy helps you through. We feel like we’ve reached the finish line, and we are excited to be completing it and entering this next phase.”
Among several gifts Peter received during the parade was a Fighting Spirit Award, presented to him by Army Staff Sgt. Justin Michael Hernandez. Peter’s family, including his father, mother Jamie, oldest brother Elijah, older sister Eva and twin brother Joseph, were all in attendance for the celebration.
Peter said the location of the parade, the north parking lot of Palmer Ridge High School, was a good one.
“I was not expecting it to be at this place,” he said. “This place has a great view.”
Organizing a two-week Wish Week was difficult at times, said PRHS student body president Riley Jones. The rewards, however, were well worth the effort, she said.
“The rewards have been incredible, to see the support of the student body and come together in a different time to really affect the same change you want to make,” Jones said.
She said organizers of the parade were unsure what the turnout would be. Student council members focused on getting the word out to make sure there were going to be a sufficient amount of cars passing curbside to make Peter Voss feel supported.
“I’m super excited the way it all came together,” Jones said. “Peter is so awesome, and he is so sweet. We were so glad to meet him. I feel like he could have gotten just one balloon and still have been just as excited as he was getting everything he got.
“It’s all thanks to all the student council and especially Cora Goodwin.”
Goodwin is the philanthropic chair of the student council.
Jones said the students aspire to raise $12,000 for Make-A-Wish Colorado with their Wish Week fundraising. She anticipated, especially with the students having extended their efforts a second week, the total funds raised will be in that range.
David Voss advised that any family that finds itself in a similar situation that’s starting it’s own “marathon” should seek community through the process.
“It’s a challenge, but having the ability to have family and community, making sure you know there are people who want to walk through it with you is really a key part to help not feel alone,” he said.
More than 125 schools across Colorado participated in the 2020 Kids for Wish Kids campaign, raising $1.1 million.
Donations made from fundraising efforts help Make-A-Wish Colorado grant wishes to 450 Colorado children battling critical illnesses and currently waiting for a wish. Founded as one of the first Make-A-Wish chapters in 1983, Make-A-Wish Colorado has granted over 5,785 wishes to children across the state.