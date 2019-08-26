Monu-Palooza 3.0 event organizers and sponsors
Monu-Palooza organizer Charlie Searle (upper right) with event sponsors, front row, from left: Gary and Debra Klein of Klein Associates, Merrilee Ellis of Hope Hypnotherapy. Back row: Dan Cuvala of Cuvala Construction, Tim Hilton of My Door Company, and Shannon and Rich Schur of Schur Success Realty and Auction.

 Courtesy of Charlie Searle
The third annual Monu-Palooza, scheduled for Sunday at Limbach Park in downtown Monument, is "just an old-school hometown music festival," said organizer Charlie Searle. "It's a family-friendly, free to the public event ― a great option for anybody who doesn't plan to leave town for the last weekend of summer."

The event begins at 1 p.m. and includes Jason Miller and the J. Miller Band (folk/country), the Latigo country combo, Eighty3 ('80s/'90s pop-rock), the rock 'n' roll sounds of the VooDoo Hawks and the Monument-based Ashtōnz.

"Our sponsors have made it possible for us to keep this a free event, which is huge," Searle added. "Big thanks to Schur Success Realty and Auction, My Door Company, Hope Hypnotherapy, Cuvala Construction, Integrity Bank and Trust and Klein Associates/K & A Mechanical."

For more info call or text 649-0058 or check out Monu-Palooza 2019 on Facebook.

 

