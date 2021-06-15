MONUMENT • It has not been an easy year for the downtown Monument merchants, but as COVID-19 pandemic measures begin to lift, more of the town’s annual events are beginning to reemerge. The Downtown Art Hop is the latest example.
While the Downtown Monument Business Association has been spread thin with its participating members and annual events in the last 16 months, as restrictions for the pandemic are lifted, social events like the its annual series of events known as Art Hop now get to see the sun.
Downtown Art Hop is a monthly cultural event during which several businesses in historic Monument participate in celebrating its artistic businesses while offering entertainment and specials for patrons of the district. The Art Hop events are from 5-8 p.m. the third Thursday of each month from May through September.
The downtown business owners are extra excited to host art-lovers after a year of stay-at-home mandates and the like. The Art Hop series was canceled last year.
“We have the most amazing customers and an extremely supportive community,” said Tommie Plank, owner of Covered Treasures Bookstore. “It’s nice now to be able to see people’s smiling faces. Our customers are the best anywhere and a pleasure to chat with.”
The first Downtown Art Hop of the year was May 21. The next is Thursday, June 17 as businesses downtown use the opportunity to celebrate the arts with live music, food samplings, boutiques and other specials.
Covered Treasures has scheduled a series of book-signing events for Downtown Art Hop, usually with two authors. June’s event features Jamie Siebrase, author of “Hiking with Kids Colorado: 52 Great Hikes for Families,” and Stewart M. Green, author of “Best Hikes Colorado Springs: The Greatest, Views, Wildlife and Forest Strolls.”
July 15’s Art Hop at Covered Treasures will feature Pulitzer Prize nominee Terry C. Price, author of “Without Warning: The Saga of Gettysburg,” while August will feature Tammi Hartung, author of “Wildlife-Friendly Vegetable Gardener: How to Grow Food in Harmony with Nature,” and “Cattail Moonshine & Wildweed Medicine: The Curious Stories of 43 Amazing North American Plants.”
Across the street, Bella Art and Frame features artist vendors along the sidewalk, while a food truck is planned to be set up in the parking lot. Inside the store there will be a special exhibition reception for a guest artist.
The June 17 event will feature Bonnie Anthony with her exhibition titled “Abstractions.” July will feature oil painter Shawn Ho of Thailand. Painter Glory Paulson is on tap for August with her exhibit, “Colorado Landscapes,” while September brings an exhibit from Pam Aloisa and her stylistic work, a collection of reflections on the trials and current events America dealt with during 2020.
Ethan Ahlstrom, a partner at Bella Art and Frame, said the store is excited to give back to a community that supported them through the pandemic. The shop was closed for about six weeks due to pandemic measures starting last April.
“We were talking, and we felt the Art Hop was one of the best ways to give back to the community,” Ahlstrom said. “Last April, with the pandemic, I thought for a while we may have to shut our doors for good, but after we reopened, the community came out and showed so much support for us. We really wanted to give back to it.”
In addition, The Perfect Shade, formerly Shades of Amber, in an attempt to promote its new design center, will be debuting some of new rooms as it renovates its retail store.
Also new to Downtown Art Hop this year, Trails End Taproom owner Kevin Weese said the business plans on offering happy hour wine and cocktails during Art Hop events.
Jodi Bliss, artist and owner of Bliss Studio Custom Metalwork, said her shop will host live music by musicians from Colorado Springs and Monument.
“Art Hop is a great small town event,” said Jenny Fields, owner of Bella Casa Decor and Design. “It’s perfect for family outings, girls’ night out or date nights.”
Bella Casa offers refreshments, small food bites and conversation with artists.
The Love Shop also hosts live music.
The final Downtown Art Hop event of the season will be Sept. 16. Find more information at downtownmonument.org/downtown-events.