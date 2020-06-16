Barr, Palmer, Intemann — all are popular local trails named for the people who championed their construction. Stories describing their passion for trails are part of our local lore. But today I’m going to tell you about some modern day trail heroes.
On occasion the Trails and Open Space Coalition gets calls from frantic neighbors: nearby “open space” is about to be scraped and turned into houses. They want to know what they can do to stop it. The answer is usually “very little.” Often what is perceived by neighbors as public open space is actually undeveloped, private property. The owners are just waiting for the right time (and price) for development.
A group of neighbors in northern El Paso County, led by some tireless leaders, recently took a different approach. Land behind their homes had been used by south Woodmoor neighbors as open space for years. Families crisscrossed it on foot and bikes. Faced with the prospect of losing 135 acres to new construction, neighbors came together, formed the Walters Open Space Committee and raised enough money to buy 98 acres between their backyards and the new development. The plan is to allow public access through that corridor and allow joggers, hikers and cyclists to continue using green space where there isn’t a great deal of public land. Beating the odds, supporting the creation of a public “greenway” behind their homes, these 113 neighbors are modern-day trail heroes.
Here are others: Adventures Out West is a local company that creates exciting experiences for residents and visitors. When the pandemic kept them from operating, they kept their staff employed. Owner Greg Wellens diverted his athletic crew to trail and park maintenance. Labeling his project “Pick It Up COS” Greg and his crew have removed trash in Palmer and Ute Valley parks and along Old Stage Road. It’s hardly as much fun as leading jeep tours and running zip lines, but greatly needed with all the traffic our parks and trails are currently experiencing. They are true trail heroes.
And finally, Incline Friends is one of a couple dozen regional friends groups committed to making trails in our region safer for all users. Their particular trail is one of the region’s most famous and difficult. Some tourists arrive ill-prepared (sometimes from sea level) to tackle the Incline. The popularity of the Incline presents challenges for local public safety personnel and increases pressure on the adjacent Barr Trail.
Incline Friends have spent the last few years advocating for two northern routes that would offer Incline users more options and alleviate wear and tear on Barr. The lower northern route could be completed this summer and will provide a lower “bailout” for Incline users who may feel incapable of reaching the summit. It will intersect the Incline around step number 1,320 or more than 500 steps below the current bailout point which takes people to the Barr Trail. This trail will carry Incline users to the Ute Regional Trail and back to the Incline’s base.
All of our Friends groups are modern trail heroes for their back-breaking work and countless hours spent making trails safer and more aesthetically pleasing for all of us. Arguably, we’ve never needed heroes more than we do right now … in all walks of life.
Susan Davies is executive director of the 30-year-old Trails and Open Space Coalition. Send any questions and comments to susan@trailsandopenspaces.org.