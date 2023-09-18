Bill Wegener likes to say he left his heart in Uganda more than two decades ago during a mission trip.

“If you ever go there you’ll see why,” Wegener said from his home in Dallas. “The people are wonderful. A lot of the children are hungry. It’s difficult for people to make money there. A lot of parents will have four to five kids and can’t feed them. They leave and don’t come back.”

Wegener’s first exhibit, “Jesus Fed Me,” features more than 25 photos from his multiple mission trips over the last two decades to Uganda, Nepal, India, Tibet, Rwanda and other spots around the globe.

It’s part of a broader show, “Photographers with a Mission,” at Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts in Palmer Lake, and is up through Sept. 27.

The photos showcase his knack for capturing the playful spirit of villagers, yet there’s also a certain vulnerability in his subject matter. Surprisingly, though, Wegener doesn’t really like to call himself a photographer.

“I’m a lucky photographer,” he said. “I get lucky and take good pictures.”

And he doesn’t take photos of anything else.

“I don’t care about anything else,” he said. “Bugs once in a while.”

It’s the children who most capture his soul.

“The kids just climb all over you. They seek attention because they don’t get it,” Wegener said. “There are a lot of issues going on there. A lot of kids get abused physically.”

Two years ago, he started Jesus Fed Me after the organization he previously did mission work with went belly up. God came to him in a dream, he says, and told him to deliver food to the starving. He abided and his new ministry spends $600 a week on rice, sugar and feminine hygiene products. And when they deliver the food, they don’t give the ministry’s name. They rely on a note inside the package that says it’s from Jesus.

“We took food to one place and there was an ambulance there. They were hauling a little boy off,” Wegener said.

“His mom beat him because she made a taco shell and he was only supposed to eat one for breakfast and he snuck a second one. Hunger is a huge problem.”

There’s a reason Wegener resonates so deeply with his mission work and the orphans. He became one at a young age when the court system removed him and his two siblings from his father, a chronic drunk, and an apathetic mother who didn’t care for her three kids. He was adopted by a foster family, but it wasn’t a happy ending, as his new mother was physically and sexually abusive and a neighbor kid molested him.

When he was 16, a friend helped him find his way back to religion.

“For the first time in my life, I felt free. I was saved. Jesus loved Me. God loved Me,” Wegener wrote in his testimony on his website JesusFedMe.com. “I was new inside, but God had to do a lot of work to undo the damage of the first 16 years of my life.”

He spent the next two decades striving to serve the God he had found. He got married, had two children, went to Bible school and embarked on his first mission to Kenya in 2001.

And now he runs his ministry, which also helped build a church in Uganda and is in the middle of building a medical center. It’s slow going, he says, as it relies only on donations. But when the center does open, the two Ugandan men Wegener has sponsored for 25 years and put through medical school will act as staff.

“I never planned that,” he said. “God saw the future. I never saw the future.”

