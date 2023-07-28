It's not hard to miss the Monumental Miniatures shop.

Just look for the giant nutcrackers posted outside the building off Washington Street. The store is a slice of the holidays and a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Upon entry, customers hear literal jingle bells followed by a friendly visit from Meeko, an 8-year-old Chihuahua and Pomeranian who seldom splits from Gayle Wade, Monumental Miniatures owner.

After giving the pooch a few pats, shoppers look up to see a treasure trove of items including toys, novelty items — dinosaur pens, ornaments, model dogs — and dollhouses, a staple of the antique shop.

"This was just an interest of mine at first but I could see the community's need for a miniature store," Wade said. "The next closest (miniature store) was in Colorado Springs, there was also one in Denver."

Following a 40-year career as a flight attendant, Wade opened the shop in December 1996, but it required serendipity.

"I was still flying back then and a man from a credit union got on the airplane," Wade said. "I sat down and told him my plan. I told him I found the perfect spot but it came with a house and I didn't want the house. But he told me, 'Gayle, just rent the house out.' And I went 'Duh!' I couldn't wait to get down here and pick up the flyer for it."

Wade’s shop is littered with items showing pride in her work. Mementos include "thousands of figurines and miniatures," seashells Wade collected during her years traveling as a flight attendant and old newspaper clippings.

Those articles include highlights of Wade's success at the store and an article that features her love of dollhouses.

Wade also has a few clips that showcase a spat from an Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agent visiting her store more than two decades ago.

Yes, a dollhouse and toy shop owner had a run-in with the ATF.

Wade had miniature wine bottles in her store -- about $300 worth -- which the ATF agent told Wade she could not have without a liquor license.

After a brief exchange with Wade, the agent confiscated the bottles and left the store.

"I was afraid he was going to arrest me for obstruction of justice," Wade said. "I got his name and called his supervisor to make a complaint. (His supervisor) said 'he won't be harassing people anymore, he's in an office job.’ They immediately demoted him."

Wade said, "she would never point fingers" regarding how the ATF agent learned of the mini wine bottles at her store.

Wade added that she has an idea of who sent the officer to her shop, she would not speculate since she couldn’t confirm the culprit.

Regardless, the incident brought Wade "more publicity than I could have dreamed of."

Locals and travelers from across Colorado ventured to Monumental Miniatures to view the inventory and purchase items.

Since then, less to do with the ATF publicity and more from sheer curiosity, Wade said she's had visitors from all over the U.S. and places like New Zealand and Australia.

After 40 years as a flight attendant, 25 as a business owner and a plethora of intriguing tales, Wade knows “the sun’s getting low” and said she asks herself, "am I going to retire again?"

But that remains nebulous.

"I don't have a date yet," Wade said. "I want to sell the business when I do (retire) because I don't want people to go without their miniature fix. That might be a little hard to do, but I'm willing to wait it out.”