It is often said that a person is either right-brained and creative or left-brained and analytical. Milo Scott uses all of his brain in his woodworking.
After retiring from a background in mechanics, electronics and logistics management and building houses, cabinets and furniture, creating with wood was a natural next step.
His right brain functions much the same as it does for any sculptor. He sees in the wood the potential for the final product.
Milo says, ”After a tree has stopped growing, it continues to show a 'life' that can’t be duplicated by manmade materials. It is an amazing thing to see the worst looking part of a tree, twisted and knotted, worked into a vessel that contains marbleized holographic reflections simply by removing layers to expose the beauty that was always just under the surface."
His creations on the lathe are more than the traditional turned wine bottle stoppers, pens and small bowls. He creates memorial vessels and cremation urns, complete with personalized engravings.
His analytical and problem-solving left brain became part of his design process when he expanded his shop with a Legacy CNC routing machine. This is a programmable power tool that allows him to create items that are not possible with a traditional tool. His primary focus is for “one-off” type of work. These are items that would be illogical or impossible to make without the aid of a CNC. In addition to creating his own art pieces, he also creates components for other woodworker’s pieces when they lack the machining capability in their own shops.
With his mechanical and computer background, he started fine-tuning the mechanical operation of CNC machines and expanded this to instruct others. He teaches CNC programming, CNC machine operations, as well as beginning and intermediate lathe classes at Red Rocks Community College’s remote site at The MiLL in Colorado Springs.
He is a member of the American Association of Woodturners and actively involved with the Pikes Peak Woodturners organization. He also teaches techniques for creating segmented and laminated wood objects at the Air Force Academy to patrons of the Crafts Center and participates in Air Force Academy Art Shows. He donates his wooden bowls to the Tri-Lakes Empty Bowl Dinner as well as donating some of his creations for their silent auction.
To see what happens when you use both sides of your brain go to his website, miloscott.com. His studio will be open to the public during the 10th annual Front Range Open Studios event slated for Sept. 12 and 13. Learn more at frontrangeopenstudios.com.
Nancy Bonig is a professional glass artist living in Monument. She is the founder of Front Range Open Studios, and her kilnworked glass can be seen at the Denver Art Museum shop. Contact her at nancy@bonig.com.