NORTHERN EL PASO COUNTY AIRMAN GRADUATES BASIC MILITARY TRAINING
U.S. Air Force Airman Darrian K. Morgan graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Morgan is the husband of Brea R. Morgan and is a 2013 graduate of Vista Ridge High School in Black Forest.