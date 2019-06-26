MONUMENT NATIVE PARTICIPATES IN MULTINATIONAL EXERCISE IN BALTIC SEA REGION
U.S. Navy Midshipman Hayden Macpherson, a native of Monument, recently participated in the Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) exercise with 18 other nations.
“I’m pretty much just shadowing enlisted personnel so when we go back to the (U.S. Naval) Academy we’ll have more respect for the jobs they do,” Macpherson said before the event, which ran June 8-21. “I really hope to see how the fleet works together and how they communicate effectively in order to accomplish an objective. It’s going to be great to interact with foreign nations.”
BALTOPS 2019 included sea, air and land assets. The multi-national exercise provides a unique training opportunity that fosters cooperative relationships critical to ensuring safety at sea and security on the world’s interconnected oceans. According to U.S. Navy officials, it is designed to improve training value for participants, enhance flexibility and interoperability, and demonstrate resolve among allied and partner forces in defending the Baltic Sea region.
Macpherson is attending the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.
The Academy was founded in 1845 and provides young men and women the up-to-date academic professional training needed to be effective naval and marine officers. Naval Academy students are midshipmen on active duty in the U.S. Navy. They attend the academy for four years, graduating with bachelor of science degrees and commissions as ensigns in the Navy or second lieutenants in the Marine Corps. Graduates serve at least five years in the Navy or Marine Corps.
Macpherson credits his success in the Navy to many of the lessons he learned growing up in Monument.