COLORADO SPRINGS BROTHERS ENLIST IN THE WYO. AIR NATIONAL GUARD
Brothers Graham and Kendrick Barrett of Colorado Springs, were sworn in Feb. 20 as the newest members of the Wyoming Air National Guard’s 153rd Airlift Wing.
Graham enlisted in the 153rd Communications Flight and Kendrick joined the 187th Airlift Squadron.
The brothers enlisted under a program which will provide 100 percent of tuition to Wyoming colleges and universities, the Montgomery G.I. Bill, Montgomery G.I. Bill Kicker and an enlistment bonus.
Kendrick is enrolled at The Classical Academy in Colorado Springs. Graham is employed at Gyros Plus, at the Chapel Hills Mall in northern Colorado Springs.
Capt. Jacque Stonum administered the oath of enlistment to the brothers at the Wyoming Air National Guard Station. Before attending basic training, the Barrett brothers will be assigned to the 153rd’s student flight to prepare for the mental and physical rigor of basic military training.