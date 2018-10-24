2018 Midterm elections letters to the editor - Oct. 24, 2018
We welcome your viewpoint. Send letters of 300 words or fewer to hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com.
SUPPORT INITIATIVE 4B, DISTRICT 38 BUILDING PLAN
Returning Grace Best as a full-time elementary school was considered by D-38. Two independent architectural firms and the Long Range Planning Committee, consisting of community members deemed it a poor investment of financial resources. The 1958 school needs significant work to get it up to code. Monument Academy considered the building for its own expansion and determined it was not a viable option.
Additionally, the building only accommodates 350 students, and there is a need to seat 650 today. The property surrounding is not large enough accommodate a larger school without creating a displacement of the bus barn utilized by the district and baseball fields used by community rec programs.
Furthermore, the location in downtown Monument is not ideal. With 70 percent of planned development to occur within the Bear Creek boundary, a school is needed in the Jackson Creek area.
The district’s acquisition of the property surrounding Bear Creek Elementary School years ago was made with the intent of housing two schools to serve the growing area; thus, the infrastructure already exists for an additional building.
Growth projections for the area indicate that an additional one to two elementary schools will likely be needed in the next 2-4 years, on top of what will be built with this bond. Monument Academy’s new high school, with the additional elementary capacity it creates in their current building, may help push the need for these additional schools out a few years, but does not address the need for a new building now.
Furthermore, as district neighborhood schools are required by law to provide a seat for any student living in its boundary, charter schools can admit or deny any student based on criteria they set. There is no geographical obligation to take students who live in their surrounding district.
Please support Initiative 4B.
Erin Vineyard
Palmer Lake
IT’S DÉJÀ VU (POT) ALL OVER AGAIN
These infamous words are attributed to Yogi Berra, the well-known coach of the New York Yankees — well, all except the word “pot.” I suspect this is what he would say if were alive and learned of Proposition 2B, which the newly teamed out-of-towners who run Palmer Lake Wellness and Alpine Essentials are jointly putting forward. For residents of Palmer Lake (who actually live in this community and don’t just do business here) this is the fourth time we are facing this issue on the ballot. So what’s changed that should cause voters in Palmer Lake to now vote differently? Absolutely nothing; if anything more of us should vote “no” on Proposition 2B. Why? How about the following for starters?
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, in its 2017 Interim Update to its report entitled “Monitoring Health Concerns Relating to Marijuana in Colorado,” states, on page 181, the following: “Some researchers have suggested that marijuana use can cause lasting cognitive impairment or mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, and psychosis. Known acute effects of marijuana use include fragmented thinking, disturbed memory, reduced motor coordination, anxiety and distorted awareness. It is conceivable that ongoing marijuana use might cause some of these effects to be long-lasting.”
Now Palmer Lake voters, do we want to continue to be known for our warmth, hospitality and family atmosphere? Or do we want to be the dispensary for anxiety, depression and psychosis? When our lake was dry we had the motto, “The Place is Worth Saving.” It still is. We don’t need the incremental tax revenues badly enough to sell our souls.
Let your voice be heard. Please vote “no” on Proposition 2B.
Chris Amenson
Palmer Lake
MARIJUANA IS NOT WHAT TRI-LAKES TEENS, FIRST RESPONDERS NEED
On the upcoming November ballot there is an issue that stirs emotions in almost everyone. The ballot issue is 2B, whether to allow the retail selling of marijuana in Palmer Lake. People for the issue will talk about an increase in tax revenues that will benefit our schools, even though I have never found a teacher, school administrator, school nurse, or any other school-related employee who is in favor of allowing a retail outlet in their neighborhood. People for the issue will talk about how it will hurt the marijuana black market even though illegal marijuana grows across the state have skyrocketed since the legalization of marijuana. Take a close look at the problems that are occurring on a daily basis to our friends in Pueblo. We were told that it is safer than the black market environment we had before, yet you will be hard pressed to find a single law enforcement officer that says it has been a good thing. A large part of the homeless population moved here for one simple thing: easy access to marijuana. Marijuana has not helped our schools one bit. In fact, Colorado ranks third for teen drug use according to a U.S. News report: health.usnews.com/wellness/health-buzz/articles/2017-05-15/the-10-states-with-the-biggest-drug-problems. According to the Recovery Village, the stats show that marijuana use is rampant: 35.1 percent of 12th graders have smoked pot in the past year; 21.3 percent of 12th graders have smoked pot in the last 30 days; 16.6 percent of 10th graders have smoked pot in the last 30 days; 6 percent of 12th graders say they use marijuana every day; 81 percent of 12th graders say it would be easy to get marijuana. Only 32 percent of 12th graders feel that regular marijuana use is harmful. Read more here: therecoveryvillage.com/teen-addiction/high-school-drug-use/.
Marijuana is not what Palmer Lake or the Tri-Lakes area needs. Please think about our kids, our police, our firefighters, and your neighbors when you vote.
Kevin Dreher
Palmer Lake
RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA WILL INCREASE TRAFFIC, TRANSIENT POPULATION
This is the fourth time the vote for retail marijuana has come up in Palmer Lake (April 2014, November 2014, November 2016, November 2018).
If it passes, life as we know it would never be the same. There will be increased traffic on our roads.
Pro-marijuana people claim that they will earn the Town of Palmer Lake $4 million in taxes each year. Let’s do the math: for that to happen, at an 8 percent sales tax, it would mean that they are making $50 million per year. At current prices, this means 250,000 people need to buy approximately 1 ounce of marijuana.
Think about traffic and our trails, parks and open spaces. Imagine how many of these same people would use our trails, open spaces and parks.
Our schools: are we that naïve that we believe that our kids in our schools would not have easier access to use of marijuana? In 2015, The Gazette declared: “It’s official: pot is a crisis in schools.”
Peace and quiet will be replaced with transients, homeless people and increased crime. Palmer Lake does not have transients and homeless because we don’t have a retail marijuana store. Can you imagine what two retail stores would do to a town with a population of only 2,500?
They say: “Help us help Palmer Lake.” Could it be that they want to help themselves to the millions and millions that would go into their pockets? Just asking.
Vote “no” on 2B. Help us keep Palmer Lake “almost Heaven.”
Meredith “Kit” Bromfield
Citizens for a Peaceful Palmer Lake
LPSD SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF FORUM
The LPSD “forum” in October on the proposed Bond and MLO tax increases was a disappointing commentary on our educational community. It was clearly intended to only have the LPSD point of view pushed out. Audience members had to submit questions in advance, which were then “screened” before being asked to the panel, if at all. They were not allowed to interact with the panelists, but rather had to just sit and listen. The moderator continually cut off the one panelist who was not in favor of the Bond/MLO whenever his opinion conflicted with their script. Go to their website and see for yourself. When the audience showed support for him, they were told they would be removed for disrupting the meeting. He made multiple valid points as to why the Bond and MLO were unnecessary.
Builders, who created the growth, benefit with tens of thousands of dollars, but only provide limited money for each home built. This arrangement sticks current homeowners, most of whom have no children in the district, with ever increasing tax bills. LPSD has already spent $500,000 by selecting architectural and construction firms, counting on the Bond and MLO passing. The Bond wording is designed to show lower tax increases early on, but could significantly increase in the future. Even at their proposed $168/year increase for a $400,000 home, that’s an approximately 13 percent tax increase for LPSD from what people currently pay on the same home.
There are other options LPSD needs to pursue before immediately building another school. I’m happy to contribute tax dollars to a worthy educational cause when a legitimate need is present, but not when it is fabricated on: faulty reasoning; inefficient use of current buildings and funding; sleight of hand to sway voters away from the real issues; scare tactics regarding security concerns; and biased presentations. I encourage everyone to go back to school and do a little homework to see for yourself. Vote “no” on 4A and 4B.
Michelle M. Kiernan
Ridge at Fox Run