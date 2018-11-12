When it comes to candidates, if El Paso County voters had been the sole arbiters of the Nov. 6 election, next year’s state government would be a lot more red. Amendments and propositions were a different story. The county followed the state to a T.
Local voters approved new funding for El Paso County School District 49 and Black Forest Fire Rescue Protection District but not for Lewis-Palmer School District 38 and the Triview Metropolitan District east of I-25.
Monument area unofficial results:
• Town of Monument trustee: Jim Romanello won the trustee seat with 1,149 votes to Ann Howe’s 989 votes and Kenneth Kimple’s 596 votes. Romanello found out he won at about 7:30 on Election Night.
Romanello has lived in Monument for 11 years and is a long-time financial services professional as an independent broker through Primerica. He has four years of service under his belt as president of the Village Center Metro District in Monument. His priorities include town staffing, public safety, water and property values.
“Winning was a blessing,” he said. “I love this town, I love this community, I’m thankful and humbled and I’m looking forward to getting some stuff done.”
• Lewis-Palmer School District 38 Ballot Issue 4B (School funding): Yes. 4,946; No, 10,367.
• El Paso County School District 49 Ballot Issue 4C (School funding): Yes, 14,363; No. 11,121.
• Triview Metropolitan District Ballot Issue 6A (Infrastructure improvement funds): Yes, 877; No, 991.
• Black Forest Fire Rescue Protection District Ballot Issue 6C: Yes. 2,938; No, 2,443.
All results will be updated at sos.state.co.us and epcvotes.com.